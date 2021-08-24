Akashdeep to debut second round in Bollywood with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Bollywood News





About two years ago Akashdeep Sabir, who has already featured in a number of movies, commercials, series and plays, was seen in the FaceBook ad which went viral. Since then, the multitalented actor, director and producer has been busy returning to the big screen. In fact, Akashdeep is ready to start his second round on the big screen and has a pretty loaded slate. In addition to co-producing the hit Amazon show, Breathe 2, with Abundantia and Season 3 set to begin, Akashdeep has locked down yet another mega show in association with Banijay Asia, for Netflix. Speaking of the still untitled show, a source informs us, although details of the show with Netflix are not available, it is definitely in the works. In fact, filming on this one will begin once restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic are relaxed, as nearly 70-80% of filming is expected to take place in South America. In the meantime, Akashdeep has taken care of some very interesting acting assignments. Besides his ads for brands like Panasonic, Akashdeep, which has also been seen in web shows like Broken, Breathe 2 and movies like Sardar Ka Grandson, Toofaan, Zero and Milanese talkies will next be seen in Ekta Kapoors Whos Your Daddy 2, Sharmaji Namkeen and the film by Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Interestingly, Akashdeep has already finished filming Ranveer Singh star Alia Bhatt Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and then move on to Sony’s new plan Livs Singh and Sons, followed by Amazon Prime Video’s Monica series. On top of that, Akashdeep will also play a central role in the Web Breathe season 3 series. On the production front, Akashdeeps company Cinetek is set to launch its next Postman production and a few web shows. Also Read: Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Ali Khan To Work As Assistant Director On Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Collection Box Office BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

