Negan actor fought to cut Glenn Line from TWD season 11 premiere

Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he fought to cut that brutal Glenn lineThe walking dead Season 11 premiere. The end comes for AMC’s long-running drama that takes place after the zombie apocalypse. But at least the series comes out in style, because its final season will be the longest, with 24 episodes of great size.

This last season for The walking dead definitely got off to an interesting start on Sunday night on AMC. Among other things, fans have learned that zombies sometimes sleep. The public also learned about the inner workings of the Commonwealth, a community run by steel bureaucrats and soldiers in futuristic armor. But the big development was of course the growing tension between Negan and Maggie, whose latent animosity came to a head as Negan suspected Maggie of dragging him on a mission with the intention of killing him. In a heated confrontation, Negan defended himself by saying he wouldn’t be shot like a dog as Glenn was, a reference of course to her own brutal murder of Maggies’ husband in The walking dead season 7.





Negans Glenn’s remark was surely intended to shock Maggie and the rest of her companions as well as the audience. In the end, the line actually shocked actor Morgan, who initially said TWD showrunner Angela Kang he didn’t want to say it. But Morgan eventually relented and declared the line, along with several other variations, on the day the scene was shot. In the end, Morgan realized that the line was right even though it was very bad. He said THAT ONE:

I fought it! This is the only line that I immediately called [showrunner Angela Kang] and I was like, “I can’t say it. I can’t fuck Glenn’s name in here.” And I was like, “Any goodwill Negan has on her side is going to come out the window the minute I say Glenn.” I tried to delete the line completely. I didn’t think it was necessary. And I thought, for sure, that they would let me change it. And so I filmed it in three or four different ways. I have tried everything else. I said, “Your husband” and other stuff. but it ended up being like, “Well, let’s just try the fucking Glenn line.” And then, of course, when I saw the cup, I was like, “Oh, fucking shit!” [Laughs] They must have put it on.

Morgan went on to say that he get it that the line was written precisely to get such a strong reaction. He also said he understands that no matter what Negan does to prove he’s good now, including saving everyone by killing the leader of the Whisperers Alpha, the evil Negan who hit Glenns with Lucille is still in him.

Negans Glenn’s line of course served a bigger purpose than just shocking the audience. It also helped stoke the flames of animosity between Negan and Maggie, settling in a moment later in the episode when Negan is literally standing there doing nothing as Maggie slides off the back of an oar. metro and perhaps in the clutches of walkers. In Negans’ mind here, he’s just letting the Walkers take care of his problem for him by killing Maggie before she can kill him, a calculation very similar to Negan’s.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Maggie is really dead or if theThe walking dead is pulling one of its famous fakeouts. Assuming Maggie survives, it will be interesting to see what happens next as tensions build within the group. Maggie would certainly be justified if she now lost all faith in Negan and simply put him down like a dog. However, the group still needs him at the moment, as he acts as a tour guide in Washington DC. But at what point is Negans’ usefulness to the group eclipsed by the simple fact that on some level he’s still the same old Negan and therefore incredibly dangerous? Fans will know more by The walking dead season 11 continues.

