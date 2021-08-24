Award-winning Hollywood Hills glass farm sells for $ 23.22 million







Architecturally acclaimed glass-clad modern farmhouse-style home in famed Hollywood Hills enclave in Los Angeles has just changed hands in $ 23.22 million deal, Mansion Global has learned . Comprised of three parallel gable structures, the unorthodox six-bedroom house was designed by Standard Architecture and inspired by the vaulted galleries of the Kimbell Art Museum designed by Louis Kahn in Fort Worth, Texas.

In May, he was one of 30 recipients of an AIA Los Angeles Residential Architecture Award. The jury noted that through a tripartite arrangement of simple volumes, this single-family residence retains flexibility of use, and that the project is an excellent example of a mastered and coherent architectural vocabulary on a large scale. The remarkable architecture of the houses was one of the features that most impressed the buyer and made the property a landmark for the Hollywood Hills, according to Tomer Fridman of Compass, who had the list with his colleagues. Sally Forster Jones and Tyrone McKillen. Mike Kelley



The buyer acknowledged that this property was a signature trophy home, he said. What sealed the deal was its incredibly unique architecture, especially its balanced contemporary design and habitable floor plan, paired with perfectly located land allowing the house to float above the city. Documents relating to the Monday sale have not yet reached public property records and, as such, Mansion Global has not been able to determine the identity of the buyer. Sitting on a 1 acre promontory and surrounded by palm trees and far reaching views, the bright home is centered around a stunning large room with high ceilings and wood and glass walls, according to the listing. Many high-end amenities are housed in the homes over 11,100 square feet, including a home theater, master bedroom with two closets and remote controlled blinds, gym, home theater, stunning downtown views – city of Los Angeles with the Pacific Ocean and a trapezoidal infinity pool. The home was sold by its developer, Viewpoint Collection, which has another project on the market, a $ 10.75 million home in Beverly Hills and three more in development. Mike Kelley



The high-end real estate market in Los Angeles is having a banner year, according to Ms. Forster Jones. We are now seeing more high-end sales than in previous years and I only expect this trend to continue, she said. Although the majority of luxury shoppers have recently been domestic due to pandemic travel constraints, with restrictions easing, we are also starting to see a slight increase in international shoppers, Ms. Forster Jones added. This pent-up demand from international buyers coupled with a strong economy makes these properties highly desirable.



