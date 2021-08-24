Arnold Schwarzenegger loses sponsor after anti-mask rant

that of Arnold SchwarzeneggerThe anti-masker rant has cost the star at least one corporate sponsor at her upcoming bodybuilding competition in Columbus, Ohio.

The “Terminator” star and former governor of California addressed the severity of the pandemic during a interview with CNN earlier this month, calling Americans who oppose wearing face masks “schmucks.” He added: “Go your freedom.”

REDCON1, a sports supplements company, announced last week that it was withdrawing from sponsorship of next month’s Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition following “dangerous” and “anti-American” comments from Schwarzenegger.

“It is with a heavy heart and genuine sadness that REDCON1 has decided to end all support for the Arnold Classic and other Arnold-related events around the world,” wrote REDCON1 founder Aaron Singerman. Instagram.

Although Singerman said REDCON1 has sponsored the Arnold Classic for nearly a decade, the founder said his company is a “patriotic for freedom brand” that supports “freedom of choice.”

“Anyone who says ‘Screw your freedoms’ is not an American,” Singerman said.

“We have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars as the main event sponsor, and this year the exclusive webcast sponsor, but we cannot in good conscience continue to support and be involved with someone. who has such diametrically opposed beliefs, ”Singerman added.

Pendantan maintenancewith CNN’s BiannaGolodryga and US Retiree On August 11, Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Schwarzenegger called on Americans who still “deny” the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a virus here. It kills people and the only way to prevent it is to: get vaccinated, wear masks, social distancing, wash your hands all the time, and not just to think about it “Well my freedom is kind of disturbed here. No, fuck your freedom,” Schwarzenegger said.