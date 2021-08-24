NEXT: Social Capitalism | Columbus Metro

Entertainment
Among the many devastating results of the pandemic, there has been an increase in social isolation. Confined to our homes, connected to others only through Zoom or other electronic networks, social capital declined as much as finance capital in the first six months of the pandemic. the economy has since recovered albeit unevenly, but in some important respects there remains a social capital deficit in the United States
A definition of social capital argues that it is the bonds, shared values and understandings in society that enable individuals and groups to trust each other and thus work together. These are the networks that bind us to others, what we could more precisely call useful networks. Beyond following people on social media or being linked to LinkedIn, a very meager form of social capital, it’s the connections that facilitate mutual benefit. Think of those who help their neighbors in a difficult situation and do it as if they are their own family.
There are a host of benefits that accrue to a community that has substantial social capital.
Research consistently shows significant social capital benefits, such as people with higher levels of social capital are happier and find better jobs. We also find that people report better health and increased levels of trust in a community because of their positive relationships. To close the loop, healthier communities often also report higher levels of social capital.
Often times, if we are to get things done and achieve great goals in our communities, high levels of social capital are a necessity.
Two decades ago, sociologist Robert Putnam observed that Americans were less inclined to join bowling leagues than before. His study on this phenomenon entitled Bowling alonedetailed Americans’ growing isolation, their reluctance to form associations as they once did. Alexis de Tocqueville, during his tour of the United States in the 1830s, observed that Americans were a nation of carpenters. Putnams research suggested that Americans no longer seemed to want to join with others. So, the increase in loneliness brought on by COVID-19 is actually a continuation of a longer pattern in recent American history.
It’s one way of looking at the state of social capital today. Bowling aloneThe argument is that US citizens cocoon in their individual suburban homes and do not engage with neighbors. While we can keep a close bond with our family, our networks of mutual benefit do not extend much further than that.
But another way to assess the state of social capital is to think of it as a fragmented system. That is, the systems of trust and mutual benefit split into distinct tribes. Divide them as you like: Red against Blue, vaxxers against anti-vaxxers, conspiracy supporters against those grounded in reality. It seems there are more ways to divide us today than to unite. In the absence of broad social capital ties, accomplishing any societal task becomes more difficult: consider how difficult it has been to immunize Americans or wear a mask. Our ability to mitigate the virus is made all the more difficult because of our Capital.
Social capital could remain strong, but only among members of these divergent tribes. Like competing economic blocs, social capital in the United States is divided: within each bloc there are strong systems of trust. The decline of social capital therefore signifies growing mistrust and antipathy between divergent tribes. There are multiple and antithetical systems of shared values.
We have designed interventions in the capitalist system to stimulate and regulate the economy, to attempt to mitigate shocks to the business cycle, or to mitigate the damaging effects of economic recessions. As we saw during the pandemic, governments have put policies in place to help deal with unemployment and other economic calamities.
Can we also consider policies that could promote the development and accumulation of social capital?
Such policies could be facilitated if we devised a method for measuring social capital. Perhaps we will invent a comparable figure like gross domestic product to measure the amount of social capital in our political system? In the future, we might listen to new state measures of registered capital that are announced publicly such as monthly unemployment figures or daily fluctuations in the stock market.
Governments, whether municipal, state or federal, could develop policies designed to reinvigorate social capital. Think about how the Lieutenant Governor of Ohio is the state’s senior director of economic development. It is a matter of government policy to find and attract businesses to Ohio, usually with the promise of tax breaks and other incentives. the State, to adopt policies that strengthen the links, values, associations, trust and mutual benefit between its citizens?
In the same way that the President has a Council of Economic Advisers, could a future President convene a Council of Social Capital Advisors?
David Staley is an associate professor of history, design, and educational studies at Ohio State University. He is the host of Voice of Excellence Podcast,CreativeMatins Columbusand is president ofThe Futurists of Columbus.
