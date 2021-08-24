I just want to be the best I can be: Palak Tiwari | Bollywood





Actor Palak Tiwari is cool that comparisons will be made with his mother and popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari from Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame. The 20-year-old therefore wisely chose Bollywood over television to make her debut. The actor, who finished filming in Lucknow, said that television could have been relatively easier for me and I am grateful for this medium because everything I have in life is due to this medium. Plus, I know I couldn’t have done it as well as my mom, so that would have been a bigger disappointment. I know people will always compare me to her, but it’s okay! In fact, I don’t want to be as good as her! I agree that she is billions of times better than me. I just want to be the best I can be! She also spoke about speculation about the start of her television career. I was never supposed to make my TV show debut. My mom has a great heritage, so there was this nervous feeling that I’ll be able to resist that. However, the movies are a place where my mom can’t really help me as much as she can on TV, so I thought it was an arena where I could do things on my own. I love the magic of telling a story in two hours and how you fall madly in love with these characters, she says. Tiwaris’ mother is from UP (Pratapgarh) and she is happy to be able to shoot her first film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter here too. Lucknow was kind enough to allow us to shoot where other places weren’t so friendly. We shot historic Chattar Manzil and everyone on the crew was blown away by the architectural wonder. The place was so naturally creepy and since it was shot like a haunted place, the team was challenging each other. Unfortunately, my schedule was such that I was shooting all night and sleeping during the day, so I couldn’t venture into town. About her feelings about the first movie, she says, the feeling of making a first movie is out of the world. I’m very excited because the genre is so different. I can’t divulge any details, but this is about this sweet girl who something horrible happened to and I’m sure the girls will surely identify with her. Although she is a lover of the big screen, she is also cool with other platforms. In this pandemic, we don’t know where the movies will be shown, but watching them in a theater or on a smartphone will not take away the essence of them. If it’s a good product, it will be appreciated regardless of the medium it is broadcast on, she says.

