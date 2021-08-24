Actor Hugh grants former London penthouse market entry for $ 12.3million





Actor Hugh Grants, a former South Kensington penthouse in London, which he sold in 2003, is back in the market for around $ 12.3 million (8.95 million). Petersham House was formerly owned by Hugh Grant from 2002 to 2003.

Alexandre millett

The glitzy penthouse, called the Petersham House on Harrington Road, spans the entire 7th floor and has an elevator that opens directly into the reception hall. There are three double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a spacious living room, veranda, dining room, gym, two terraces and a jacuzzi. The Jacuzzi can accommodate up to six people, and the terrace on which it sits is the perfect place for entertaining with family or friends, especially with the beautiful views offered across London. There are three double bedrooms including this beautiful master bedroom suite with bespoke crystal … [+] chandeliers.

Alexandre millett

Accessible via a discreet entrance providing secure elevator access to the penthouse, it is ideal for those who enjoy privacy, hence its appeal to Hugh Grant who lived here between 2002 and 2003, says boutique- Peter Preedy. real estate consultancy Alexandre millett. Right before he started filming the Christmas classic Love in fact, Hugh decided to sell this spectacular penthouse to move to a larger property. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The master bathroom features beautiful marble, as well as a dramatic skyline over the shower.

Alexandre millett

While this particular penthouse may not have been big enough for Grant, it is exceptionally spacious. The residence spans 3,065 square feet and has over 1,500 square feet of private outdoor space via its two decks, rare enough for a South Kensington home. Lots of light flows through the bright space, and it feels incredibly spacious thanks to the vaulted ceilings. The house has a terrace with solarium and jacuzzi.

Alexandre millett

It has a glamorous, contemporary style with plenty of mirrors, skylights, and a bright neutral color palette, including white marble in the bathrooms. The semi-open reception room is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors for easy access to the terrace. The house also has air conditioning throughout. The penthouse features a glamorous and contemporary design.

Alexandre millett

Spacious side space is rare in this area, which is dominated by period buildings, and is complete with internally designed rooms that are finished to the highest standard, with glass panels and luxurious furnishings, including included bespoke crystal chandeliers, says Preedy. Away from the living space, the sumptuous master bedroom is an ideal place to relax. It benefits from a walk-in closet and a large en-suite bathroom with the finest marble, and the skylight above the shower provides an exotic final touch. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet.

Alexandre millett

The penthouse is located in the upscale South Kensington area and offers panoramic views over London. There are designer shops, restaurants and cafes nearby, as well as prestigious schools. It is also close to world-class museums, including the Natural History Museum, the Science Museum, and the Victoria and Albert Museum. Hyde Park and the Royal Albert Hall are also nearby. The kitchen has a dining area.

Alexandre millett

This penthouse is ideal for someone who wants a trophy home in one of central London’s prime locations with so many wonderful shops, restaurants and museums in South Kensington close by, says Preedy. The piece de resistance is the large outdoor terrace. It is rare to find such a large terrace offering 360 degree views of the London skyline and famous London landmarks. There are few residences in the area that offer the same modern amenities, space, and access to all of South Kensington’s wonders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/emmareynolds/2021/08/23/actor-hugh-grants-former-london-penthouse-hits-market-for-123-million/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos