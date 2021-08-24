Outfest Trans and Nonbinary Summit explores post-pose representation – The Hollywood Reporter

On Saturday afternoon, Outfest attendees gathered at the Directors Guild of America on Sunset Boulevard for the festival’s fifth annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit.

After a week of film screenings, premieres and events, the summit presented several programs, including a panel – “Post-Pose: The Future of Trans and Nonbinary Storytelling “- followed by a screening of short films by emerging trans filmmakers and a first table reading by razor tongue season two. The afternoon opened with an opening speech by trans activist and filmmaker Tourmaline.

“The future is getting ready. It’s unlimited “, Transparent said producer Zackary Drucker. “I think the trans and non-binary community has tools for everyone – tools for survival, tools for self-actualization that are invaluable. Our stories are universal. They are not niches at all.

Moderated by LGBTQ activist and actor-producer Jacob Tobia, the panel featured a discussion among other activists and actors in the trans community industry, including Drucker, Pose writer Our Lady J, comedian D’Lo and filmmaker-actor River Gallo.

“We don’t have enough opportunities to come together on our own terms,” ​​Tobia said of the summit. “We don’t have these conversations to educate cis people, we don’t have these conversations to impress a cis person to give us money for our TV show. We are having this conversation because we need a space where we can talk about where we are in this industry. It gives us space to be a little more critical in safety. “

As for the purpose of the panel, Tobia highlighted enthusiasm for the next stage of trans visibility in Hollywood, in which there is “no” trans show.

“The next frontier is really moving from singularity to plurality of storytelling,” they said. “I am ready for a network to have a trans frame. I don’t know who is going to do this, but one of us is going to have to step in and make it happen.

Summit panelist and intersex activist River Gallo agreed.

“I honestly believe that the next phase is to move beyond the stories of transition and exit, and to really see what our identities look like without trauma,” said Gallo. “I want to see a trans superhero. I want to see a trans person in a Marvel movie. I want to see trans, non-binary, intersex people in a romantic comedy… I think executives in studios, casting directors, agencies – they just need to take that risk.

The theme of this year’s summit was “THE COMMUNITY”, a sentiment that was certainly shared by the attendees. In organizing the events, summit programmer Kieran Medina focused the roundtable on the future of the trans movement.

“Pose showed the industry that our stories matter and that people care about them and want to watch them, ”said Medina. “People care about trans people. We want to honor [Pose’s] the legacy and what they were able to accomplish, but now that we have it, how do we build that momentum and keep moving forward? “

Entering this year’s festival, Outfest executive director Damien Navarro wanted to ensure that the summit – as well as the festival as a whole – remains a safe space for trans and non-binary members of the community. queer.

“We encourage them to come to the fore, so that we can support them in a way that we have never been able to do,” Navarro said. “What I would like to say to the [trans and nonbinary] community is that we listen. We don’t wait for you to tell us what to do, we know what to do. But now we really have to do it.