Entertainment
Outfest Trans and Nonbinary Summit explores post-pose representation – The Hollywood Reporter
On Saturday afternoon, Outfest attendees gathered at the Directors Guild of America on Sunset Boulevard for the festival’s fifth annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit.
After a week of film screenings, premieres and events, the summit presented several programs, including a panel – “Post-Pose: The Future of Trans and Nonbinary Storytelling “- followed by a screening of short films by emerging trans filmmakers and a first table reading by razor tongue season two. The afternoon opened with an opening speech by trans activist and filmmaker Tourmaline.
“The future is getting ready. It’s unlimited “, Transparent said producer Zackary Drucker. “I think the trans and non-binary community has tools for everyone – tools for survival, tools for self-actualization that are invaluable. Our stories are universal. They are not niches at all.
Moderated by LGBTQ activist and actor-producer Jacob Tobia, the panel featured a discussion among other activists and actors in the trans community industry, including Drucker, Pose writer Our Lady J, comedian D’Lo and filmmaker-actor River Gallo.
“We don’t have enough opportunities to come together on our own terms,” Tobia said of the summit. “We don’t have these conversations to educate cis people, we don’t have these conversations to impress a cis person to give us money for our TV show. We are having this conversation because we need a space where we can talk about where we are in this industry. It gives us space to be a little more critical in safety. “
As for the purpose of the panel, Tobia highlighted enthusiasm for the next stage of trans visibility in Hollywood, in which there is “no” trans show.
“The next frontier is really moving from singularity to plurality of storytelling,” they said. “I am ready for a network to have a trans frame. I don’t know who is going to do this, but one of us is going to have to step in and make it happen.
Summit panelist and intersex activist River Gallo agreed.
“I honestly believe that the next phase is to move beyond the stories of transition and exit, and to really see what our identities look like without trauma,” said Gallo. “I want to see a trans superhero. I want to see a trans person in a Marvel movie. I want to see trans, non-binary, intersex people in a romantic comedy… I think executives in studios, casting directors, agencies – they just need to take that risk.
The theme of this year’s summit was “THE COMMUNITY”, a sentiment that was certainly shared by the attendees. In organizing the events, summit programmer Kieran Medina focused the roundtable on the future of the trans movement.
“Pose showed the industry that our stories matter and that people care about them and want to watch them, ”said Medina. “People care about trans people. We want to honor [Pose’s] the legacy and what they were able to accomplish, but now that we have it, how do we build that momentum and keep moving forward? “
Entering this year’s festival, Outfest executive director Damien Navarro wanted to ensure that the summit – as well as the festival as a whole – remains a safe space for trans and non-binary members of the community. queer.
“We encourage them to come to the fore, so that we can support them in a way that we have never been able to do,” Navarro said. “What I would like to say to the [trans and nonbinary] community is that we listen. We don’t wait for you to tell us what to do, we know what to do. But now we really have to do it.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/outfest-trans-nonbinary-summit-celebrates-post-pose-era-queer-representation-1235001781/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]