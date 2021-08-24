Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and more …

Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Konda Polam’ look revealed

Hyderabad– Actress Rakul Preet SinghThe first preview of the upcoming ‘Konda Polam’ film was revealed by the directors on Monday. The actress, whose character is called Obulamma, has a simple but determined look on the poster.

The film, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul in the main roles, is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Rakul plays the role of a shepherdess in the film, based on the novel by author Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy.

Earlier, Panja’s gaze was also released in which he looked intense and fierce.

The music for the film was composed by MM Keeravani. The film is produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy.

The release of “Konda Polam” is scheduled for October 8th.

Baby Jeh is six months old and his photo goes viral

Bombay– His alleged name was the target of Twitter trolling a few days ago, but when Baby Jehthe proud mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared his photo cradled in his arms in the Maldives, the serene blue sea towering over them when he was six months old, they garnered over a million likes in a matter of minutes.

Kareena, whose “Pregnancy Bible” has just been released, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their first son, Taimur, were on vacation with Jeh in the Maldives. They returned to Mumbai on Sunday. And as they left the airport, the paparazzi took close-up photos of Jeh being taken away by the family’s helpers. The photo was immediately splashed by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (fan community) on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday when Kareena posted her mother and child Instagram post, greeting them with emojis and lots of love were Bollywood glitter, from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to Manish Malhotra and Amrita Arora.

In her caption, Kareen wrote: “Love, happiness and courage always yours. Happy 6 months my life.

Kiara Advani: My parents want to know what’s written on me

Bombay– Actress Kiara Advani, who receives a lot of praise for her performance on the recent “Shershaah,” says her parents are still reading social media comments about their daughter.

While the actress is still being scrutinized by netizens, asked about her family’s reaction to it, Kiara said, “I’m ignoring it (the nasty comments) because it’s affecting me somewhere. I want to have a normal day. , and I don’t want to get into reading comments… we’re humans too. Sometimes I think, “oh my mom is going to read it, my dad is going to read it and they don’t like it”, and they do (read it).

“My parents hashtag Kiara Advani everyday, they want to know what’s been written about me, what my fans are saying about me… they like it. I tell my mom to ignore her, but she tells me that she wants to know what people say about me. So when you talk about culture, I think mutual respect is an important part of it. People should understand ‘ki yeh (actors) bhi insaan hai, inke bhi hote hai emotions’, they are sensitive, and there must be some reason behind it.

Kiara was chatting with actor and talk show host Arbaaz Khan for his digital show “Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2”. The episode will be released this week on QuPlay’s YouTube channel, ZEE5 and MyFM.

Rithvik Dhanjani on the role of the character of “Cartel” with several nuances

Bombay–Actor Rithvik dhanjani said it was difficult to play a character with multiple nuances in the “Cartel” series.

“It had been in preparation for a while and that was my goal. Abhay Aangre is a character with many nuances and it was frankly very difficult to play him through the project with the same intensity. I loved the challenge and it was such a learning (experience), ”said Rithvik.

He added: “I was sad when we finished filming and we all waited for the release. The love and adulation of the audience is a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire team and cast. ‘Cartel’ is must-see and I urge the audience to watch it. Be it the good, the bad and the bad comments, but please watch it.

Also starring Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Divya Agarwal, Jitendra Joshi and others, ‘Cartel’ airs on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.

Nilu Kohli on the role of a mother in the next movie

Bombay– Actress Nilu Kohli, known for having starred in films such as “Housefull 2” and “Manmarziyaan”, will play the role of a mother in “Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai”.

She says, “This is a movie slice of life. It’s a romantic comedy. I play ‘Surbhi’s mother who is very worried and worried about her daughter. Audiences will appreciate seeing me in the film. We shot a year and a half ago. It’s a long overdue release.

Nilu also remembers working on the film with the late actress Surekha Sikri, who died on July 16. “I thank God for being able to share the screen space with Surekhaji, that too in his latest film. I remember she was in the wheelchair, we were filming a sequence of songs at night and not once did she complain. We shot until 7 am the next morning. I was truly inspired by her wit, enthusiasm, professionalism, acting skills and impeccable language control, ”said Nilu, known for starring on TV shows like“ Naamkarann ​​”and“ Jamai Raja ”.

‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ with Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill, will premiere on ZEE5 in September.

Vaani says upcoming films will strengthen his position

Bombay– Vaani Kapoor has two films slated for release – “Shamshera” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”. The actress hopes that these films will position her correctly as a performer.

In ‘Shamshera’ Vaani, who turned 33 on Monday, was paired with Ranbir Kapoor and in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ she will be seen with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

“In fact, I have an exciting year to look forward to! I have two great movies “Shamshera” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” that are ready to hit theaters and I hope they will keep audiences entertained, ”said Vaani.

She added, “These two films will also present me in completely different avatars and I can’t wait to see people’s reaction to my performances.”

The actress says she went all out for “Shamshera” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and hopes these two great films present her as a performer willing to take risks to deliver powerful performances.

“I have worked extremely hard on both of these projects and I am delighted with the way they have taken shape. I made the selection of the films I choose because I want to prioritize quality content over quantity and I am proud of both ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, ”said Vaani.

“These are films that will hopefully position me correctly as a performer who seeks to take risks and constantly push me to make a mark.” (IANS)