10 actors who constantly shied away from the role that made them famous

Becoming an actor is a difficult life choice, to say the least. First, there is constant rejection to deal with. And if an actor manages to find a role to launch their career, there is no guarantee that it will work in the long run. But for the lucky few, they find a special character that defines that same career.

After years of playing them, a surprising number of these same actors learn to despise the role and spend a surprising amount of time talking about it. In some cases, it can be disappointing for the fans. That being said, fans get used to the chatter after a while and it just becomes part of the noise.





ten Channing Tatum as Conrad “Duke” Hauser

It is very likely that no one regrets GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobra more than Channing Tatum. Every time this movie comes out he has no problem saying how much he hated the experience and how unhappy he was with the end product. Diplomatically, of course.

Tatum was forced to work on the film by contractual obligations. It was probably obvious to him after reading the script for the first time that this was not going to turn out well. And somewhere GI Joe: Retaliation was actually a better movie, although Tatum’s character was killed off pretty early on in that sequel.

9 Charlize Theron as Ashley Mercer / Millie Bobeck

Ben Affleck has made more than a few hiccups in his career, but few have hit the ground with a “thump” louder than Reindeer games. And sadly, another up-and-coming mega-star, Charlize Theron, was on hand.

She made no secret of how much she hated making the movie and how little she liked what came out of it. On the bright side, his overall career certainly overshadowed that bad movie over 20 years ago.

8 Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

There was a time not so long ago that The Twilight Saga was one of the most dominant media franchises in the world. The books were bestsellers and the movies made money at the box office. And these same films launched the careers of several young actors, including Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Despite the success Edward Cullen has brought him, Pattinson has nothing good to say about being in the movies. Apparently, dusk is something he wants to leave in the past just like the rest of pop culture.

7 Zac Efron as Troy Bolton

Musical High School was an absolute phenomenon at the time. The whole franchise had an incredibly voracious fan base who wanted to consume anything and everything related to it. In addition to that, he also launched several careers, including Zac Efron.

He has since moved on to bigger and better projects, often trying to find ways to distance himself from the role of Troy Bolton. Efron rarely seems to have great things to say about the character or the franchise, although he rarely talks about it.

6 Megan Fox as Mikaela Banes

Michael bay Transformers the movies might not have actual storylines or non-squeaky dialogue, but they did give Megan Fox her first major role in Hollywood. Sadly, this turned out to be a huge double-edged sword that made it difficult for him to escape.

Fox has often rightly complained about how she was treated as a centerpiece instead of a person and reduced to being a highly sexualized character. It framed the way Hollywood has continued to view her ever since despite being a much better actress than one might think.

5 Shia LaBeouf as Sam Witwicki

But Megan Fox wasn’t the only actress who rose to fame thanks to Michael Bay and Transformers. For better or worse, this franchise has also launched Shia LaBeouf to the rank of absolute superstar. Once again, the films would poison his career.

No one seems to hate movies more than LaBeouf. He rarely has anything positive to say about them or his performance. That being said, LaBeouf has certainly made more than his fair share of inexplicably bad choices since his days with Optimus Prime.

4 Mark Wahlberg as Eddie Adams

A lot of people seem to have forgotten about Mark Wahlberg’s old days in the music industry as Marky Mark. But leaving them was not easy. He finally decided he wanted to and try to become a serious actor. It didn’t go well until he starred in Boogie evenings.

Wahlberg played the role of pornstar Eddie Adams, aka Dirk Diggler. Despite his acclaimed performance in the award-winning film, Wahlberg only expressed his dissatisfaction with the role. To be precise, he explained that the film did not match his faith.

3 Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater

Love it or hate it, James Cameron’s Titanic remains one of the greatest films ever made. This sensational, fictional version of the sinking of the unsinkable cruise ship was a smash hit, cementing Leo DiCaprio’s place in Hollywood and launching Kate Winslet’s career.

But Winslet is not a fan of the film. She doesn’t often talk about Titanic, and that’s not exactly positive when she does. While Winslet certainly recognizes the film’s impact on her career, that doesn’t mean she has to be a fan of it.

2 Sir Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars: A New Hope was the first part of the Star Wars franchise ever released. No one at the time could have known what was to follow. It has since grown into one of the most successful multimedia franchises of all time.

While Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford have all had love / hate relationships with their characters, Sir Alec Guinness has been much clearer on the situation. He sadly hated the movie and its character, and really didn’t like being associated with it in the slightest.

1 William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk

Before Star wars was one thing, there was Star Trek. The original Enterprise crew made their way into the stars in the 1960s, led by now legendary Captain James T. Kirk. This undoubtedly made the man who played him, William Shatner, a household name.

Unfortunately, Shatner was not always happy with this association. For a long time, he didn’t like his career being defined by Kirk and wanted to be remembered for other roles. Shatner has come to terms with this more and more in recent years, but fans haven’t completely forgotten about it.

