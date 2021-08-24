60 permanent supportive housing units arrive in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, CA A new permanent supportive housing complex is coming to Hollywood soon. Nonprofit developer Path Ventures launched a new site in July, which will provide 60 units to previously homeless residents with on-site social services.

The building will contain 49 studio units, 10 one-bedroom units and 1 two-bedroom management unit. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the building will have a U-shaped footprint surrounding a central courtyard, along with other amenities such as a rooftop terrace and community hall. The structure will be located at 5627 Fernwood Avenue, off US State Route 101, near the intersection of Fountain Avenue and Wilton Place.

The roof terrace will also include a barbecue, a spacious counter, citrus fruits, tables and chairs. An underground car park will also accommodate 14 cars near the northwest corner of the site. “PATH Villas Hollywood is re-examining the former PATH Hollywood interim housing center as an affordable and supportive housing community,” PATH wrote in a statement. “Comprised of studios and one-bedroom apartments, it will feature lively community rooms, a rooftop terrace, on-site case management and dynamic community engagement activities hosted by an on-site Resident Services Coordinator.” . PATH has worked in Hollywood for over a decade and this redevelopment will reaffirm its commitment to engaging and serving the Hollywood community. “

Funding for the site comes from Measure HHH, a 2016 proposal that allowed city officials to issue $ 1.2 million in bonds to develop housing units with permanent support services. As of 2019, rent for a studio would start at $ 508 including charges, while one-bedroom units would start at $ 545 including charges. Rooms will be reserved for households earning 50% or less of the region’s median income. Los Angeles’ current median family income is $ 80,000, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Path Ventures is also currently working on new housing communities in South Gate and Montclair-Gramercy.

