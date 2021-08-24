Entertainment
Restrictions will be in place for fall celebrations
PORT TOWNSEND – It’s a move that Northwest Maritime Center executive director Jake Beattie knows will be a deterrent for some and an incentive for others: the wooden boat festival will be open only to those who are fully vaccinated or who have tested negative for COVID within the past 72 hours.
The festival, which drew some 30,000 people to the Port Townsend waterfront, is less than three weeks off, September 10-12. Already 765 early bird tickets have been sold, maritime center spokeswoman Hallie Glynn said on Friday.
Volunteers, presenters, musicians, boat owners and participants aged 12 and over must show full proof of vaccination – at least 14 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or after the single Johnson & Johnson shot – to participate in the festival.
“This is how we can safely organize a large-scale event for our community,” said Beattie.
On the advice of public health officials, he added, “we’ve moved everything outside,” including the presentations, food, drink and live music.
Ticket buyers and festival attendees who will not participate in light of vaccination or testing protocol may receive refunds if they send an email [email protected] by this Friday. Alternatively, the ticket price or participation fee can be credited as a donation to the nonprofit center, noted Beattie.
Glynn added that 325 volunteers have signed up to work at the festival – while more shifts need to be filled.
You can find information on how to go and work at the multifaceted event at woodboat.org.
The wooden boat festival traditionally opens the fall season. The fall festival lineup is varied, with some cancellations, some outdoor activities added, and masking recommended in most settings.
Here is an itinerary.
• Quilcene Fair and Parade are set for September 18 at and around Quilcene School, 294715 US Highway 101.
A show of vintage cars and hot rods, vendors, live music, raffles, games and activities for children will take place outdoors during the fair from 10 am to 3 pm; arts and crafts vendors and activities at the Quilcene Brinnon Garden Club will fill the exhibit hall.
At 11 am, the parade will move north up the highway; registration forms for the free parade and information is available at quilcenefair.org.
• Quilcene oyster races, Half Marathon, 10K Run, Fun 5K Walk / Run and Free Kids’ Sprint start and end at Worthington Mansion on September 19th.
Free grilled oysters, local craft beer, and mansion tours are part of the event. Details: quilraces.com.
• Jefferson County Farm and Fiber Tour opens 11 farms for in-person tours and a few more places to see online from September 18-19. The website for more details is getonthefarm.org.
• Port Townsend Film Festival features free outdoor movies from September 24-26 and over 80 films plus interviews with filmmakers online from September 23 to Oct. 30 3.
“It’s a changing landscape,” said Executive Director Janette Force, adding that the American Legion Hall events scheduled for earlier this summer have been canceled.
The open-air cinema, however, will light up downtown Taylor Street with “Lily Topples the World,” a September 24 documentary, “Legally Blonde,” written by Chimacum High School alumnus Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, the September 25, and “A league apart” on September 26.
As for the online film festival, it includes comedy, tragedy and inspiration “just like the current world around us,” Force noted. Synopsis, trailers and passes await you at www.ptfilmfest.com.
• The Great Port Townsend Bay Kinetic Sculpture Race events happen October 2-3. The Rosehip Ball will take place outside in a tent on Saturday evening; Sunday brings racing on land and on water.
The ball will most likely follow the example of the Wooden Boat Festival when it comes to requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated, organizer Marilyn Kurka said on Friday.
“We are very aware of the figures [of COVID cases]”Kurka said.
“We want to bring color and cheerfulness, but we also want to be responsible community partners. ”
Information can be found on ptkineticrace.org.
• The Dungeness Crab and Seafood Festival will be spread across the Port Angeles City Pier, Gateway Pavilion, and Red Lion Hotel parking lot from October 8-10.
Seafood directly sourced from local fishermen, 14 restaurants, vendors, crab derby and live music are part of the outdoor and tented event.
“The tent will be at 50% of its capacity; tables will be spaced, ”said organizer Scott Nagel, adding that the entire festival has been reconfigured to reduce congestion and long lines.
The expected absence of the MV Coho ferry means there will be no concentrated influx of Canadian festival goers, he said.
Discounted tickets for Dungeness Crab Dinners are available at www.crabfestival.org; Nagel said on Friday that 300 have been sold.
When it comes to COVID safety protocols, the festival will follow county health department regulations – which “we won’t know until we get there,” he said.
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]
