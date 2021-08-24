Here is our list of awards for the best in Bollywood.

Bollywood and the award categories are a better love story than Kabir Singh |. But, in the midst of Bollywood’s “big” award categories, there are still a few that the Hindi film industry has conveniently overlooked.

So, after a thorough exploration of all that Bollywood has offered over the years, we finally chose the best of Bollywood:

1. The best dialogues: Gunda

Of ZNMD To Dedh Ishqiya, there is no shortage of films with brilliant dialogue andshayari. But nothing comes close to the charm of “Naam hai Bulla, main khulla of Rakhta hun“. Gunda also wins theBest character introduction!

2. The best catch: the main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Yes, that final take in Lagaan hit all the right notes. But it wasn’t as good as the flying baby that Shankar caught in Gunda. However, in the end, the prize must go to “the flying father” of Principal Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

3. The most chic dialogue: Mother

Originally it was called the best dialogue. But the winning dialogue of Mother is so classy, ​​that of course I had to rephrase the title of the Prize only. Chic? Chic!

4. The best action sequence: Jigar

Considering that Bollywood regularly challenges the concepts of logic and physics, this was not an easy category to choose. But it’s not Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan or even Tiger Shroff whose film scene wins the pick. It’s that old Ajay Devgn clip from the movie Jigar.