Entertainment
Here is our list of awards for the best in Bollywood.
Bollywood and the award categories are a better love story than Kabir Singh |. But, in the midst of Bollywood’s “big” award categories, there are still a few that the Hindi film industry has conveniently overlooked.
So, after a thorough exploration of all that Bollywood has offered over the years, we finally chose the best of Bollywood:
1. The best dialogues: Gunda
Of ZNMD To Dedh Ishqiya, there is no shortage of films with brilliant dialogue andshayari. But nothing comes close to the charm of “Naam hai Bulla, main khulla of Rakhta hun“. Gunda also wins theBest character introduction!
2. The best catch: the main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
Yes, that final take in Lagaan hit all the right notes. But it wasn’t as good as the flying baby that Shankar caught in Gunda. However, in the end, the prize must go to “the flying father” of Principal Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.
3. The most chic dialogue: Mother
Originally it was called the best dialogue. But the winning dialogue of Mother is so classy, that of course I had to rephrase the title of the Prize only. Chic? Chic!
4. The best action sequence: Jigar
Considering that Bollywood regularly challenges the concepts of logic and physics, this was not an easy category to choose. But it’s not Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan or even Tiger Shroff whose film scene wins the pick. It’s that old Ajay Devgn clip from the movie Jigar.
5. The best choreography: Prem Aggan
Sunny Deol’s Yaara Oh Yaara almost won the title. But with one voice, the Exercise sequence of Prem Aggan won the award for being a three-in-one scene – a dance routine, an exercise routine, and a motivational video!
6. The best lyrics: Yaar Gaddar
Arguably the most difficult category, with gems likeKhada hai and Principal Maal Gaadi of Andaaz (1994), or more recent songs like Hookah bar of Khiladi 786, Where Rêveum Wakeupumof Aïyya. After much deliberation, the prize for the best words had to go to The song of the rats of Yaar Gaddar. I mean, the lyrics were “Principal Arey laya hun chuha apna, kahan hai teri chuhi. “
7. The best costume design: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
The winner is this “natural” outfit that Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar wore in the movie. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (FTW cultural appropriation!). And yes, he was also one of the best finalists for best choreography.
8. The best flirting signal: war
From cheesy pickup lines to stalking, Bollywood’s definition of flirtation and romance leaves a lot to be desired. But for this category, we have found a line that is both subtle and perfect. And no, it wasn’t by the Badshah of romance, but rather by the man whose cheekbones could cut glass, Tiger Shroff, in the movie. War.
9. The best “original” music: Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Diljale
Fans copy folk songs. Experts copy international songs. But the legends are those which together copy the national anthem of another country.
10. The best special effects: Jaani Dushman
Animated pets in Principal Prem Ki Diwani Hoon at the bullfight in Kalank, nominations in this category left us spoiled for choice. But in the end it was Jaani Dushman who won the award, well, the picture speaks for itself.
11. The Nothing To Hide Trailer Award: Namaste England
Much like the name of this award category, this trailer also did nothing to hide the story of the film! Because isn’t that what a trailer is supposed to do? Tell us the whole story in minutes.
12. The prize for the best character name: Hello Brother
In an industry of Rajs, Rahuls and Prems, it takes real talent and ingenuity to name the hero of the movie (Salman Khan) Hero. But that’s exactly what happened with Hi brother.
13. The best promotion: Karni Sena for Padmaavat
Let’s be honest, Karni Sena’s protests did more for the film than any marketing agency. Hell, Karni Sena set fire to another member’s caron in order to
promoteprotest against the film. If it’s not dedication, what is it?
14. The prize for the best editing: Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Ameesha Patel might have been the main heroine, but she wasn’t the first choice. It was actually Kareena Kapoor, and the film’s editor made sure audiences didn’t forget about her.
15. The best teacher: Mohabbatéin
Bollywood has given us many iconic teachers. But Raj Aryan from Mohabbatéinemust be the best teacher, even surpassing Professor Rasai of Principal Hoon Na. Because he taught not one, but two subjects – love and lying. (He never taught music, the subject for which he was hired!).
16. The Fevicol Prize: the war
The only film on the list to have won two awards, War showed us that when it comes to sticking to things, no one does it better than Kabir.
From planes to cars to people, Kabir can stick to anyone and anything.
“Fevicol ka jod hai, tutega nahi”
17. The best cameo: Hum Saath Saath Hain
Movie: Hum Saath Saath Hain. Cameo Artist: Blackbuck. Enough said.
18. The best gifted: Dhadkan
Even though 8-year-old Anjali was a better matchmaker than my 30-year-old friends, she lost the prize to Dev for Dhadkan. Because how exactly do you become a millionaire in just three years?
19. The best cinematic universe: BCU
No, Virat Kohli did not choose the winner! We are of course talking about the Bhai Cinematic Universe.
20. The Visionary Prize: Lord Bobby
Do we still need to explain this?
And that concludes this awards ceremony!
Sources
2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/our-list-of-awards-for-the-best-in-bollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]