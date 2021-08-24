Fort Salem ‘renewed for final season at Freeform – The Hollywood Reporter





New Freeform President Tara Duncan is starting to make her mark on the network’s scripted roster. A day before the season two finale, the Disney-backed cabler handed out a third and final season renewal for the drama series. Homeland: Fort Salem. The decision to wrap up the series from creator Eliot Laurence comes less than a week after Duncan and Freeform canceled critical favorite Josh Thomas Everything will be alright after two seasons. “We are delighted to bring Homeland: Fort Salem back for a third season, ”Duncan said. “I am grateful to Eliot and all Mother land team. They’ve created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this final chapter will continue to be effective. “ Mother land was taken over in series in early 2019 by Duncan’s predecessor, Tom Ascheim. Ascheim left Freeform last year and was replaced by Duncan after a search of several months. Duncan was a rising star at Disney and was asked soon after joining the company to oversee Onyx Collective, a story-driven development arm of BIPOC. This content will have a hub at Hulu, owned by Disney, where the Freeform originals will air the day after the broadcast. Mother land, set in a world where witches are part of the defense of the United States, is part of a scripted roster at Freeform that also includes the recently renewed summer escape Cruel, blackish summer spin off Cultivated-ish, The Foster branching out Good problem and the next one Alone drunk woman. Pilot Everything is trash, by Phoebe Robinson, is also expected to score a serial order. Duncan has spent much of the past year building his development team at Freeform. She recently recruited Julie Jarmon – who developed the recently packaged favorite Freeform The daring type – return to the cable technician. Jarmon will report to Jamila Hunter, who Duncan brought in late last year to oversee the scripted originals. “Every time we dive back into the world of Homeland: Ford Salem, it’s a pleasure and an honor, ”said Laurence, who is producing the series alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick and Amanda Tapping. “I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to raise the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, spooky, and satisfying ride, all the while digging into the ancient origins of the witch. We are so grateful to Freeform for this opportunity and to our fans – your love is palpable, wait and see what we have in store. Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée.

