The end of the wild twist of Jason Momoa’s films, explained.

At first glance, the new film Nice girl doesn’t really seem like the kind of movie that would have a mind-blowing twist. It stars Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper and Isabela Merced as his daughter Rachel, both of whom are devastated after the death of Amanda (Adria Arjona), Ray’s wife and Rachel’s mother, of a cancer. A new drug that could have saved his life was pulled from the market after a larger company, BioPrime, reimbursed them in order to maintain a monopoly on the treatment. Ray accuses BioPrimes CEO Simon Keeley (Justin Bartha), and so a quest for justice begins.

Sounds like some pretty boilerplate thriller stuff, you might be inclined to say. Are you telling me there is a twist here? The thing is, yes, there is a twist, and it’s, as we like to say at Slate, bananacakes. Luckily I watched the whole thing, which currently ranks # 1 in Netflix’s Top 10, so I can answer all of your questions.

It sounds like some pretty, boilerplate thriller stuff. Are you telling me there is a twist here?

Yes. Rachel is Ray.

Rachel Ray?

No.

Rachel is it Ray?

Yes.

What does it mean?

Let me go back a bit. So, at the start of the movie, we see Ray being chased across the roof of a baseball stadium. Then we go back to see the circumstances in which Amanda died (i.e. while waiting for an affordable treatment that is taken off the market because of BioPrime). Six months later, Ray meets a reporter trying to expose what BioPrime is doing. Unfortunately, the reporter is stabbed by a hitman, who then argues with Ray and Rachel, stabbing Ray and knocking Rachel out.

Two years later, Ray and Rachel are still on BioPrimes’ tail, as Ray defeats all manner of villains in pursuit of Keeley, the man responsible for it all. There are of course a lot of obstacles, including the hitman, who is still alive, but the important thing is that Rachel, unbeknownst to her father, continues to sneak around to call a friendly FBI agent. , who tries to help him. When we finally catch up with the scene that begins the movie, the FBI agent brings up a key detail about a doll named Paloma that was important to Rachel and reveals that Rachel just imagined that her father is still alive, and that is, in fact. her who has beaten all these people alone since her death by stabbing them two years ago.

Wait, why?

They don’t really explain this, but the long and short version of the story is that this is how Rachel handled her trauma.

I’m pretty sure it’s not in the DSM-5.

Yeah, I don’t think so.

How it works?

Well Rachel is basically doing whatever she imagines Ray doing, which is beating people up with all the strength of the imposing actor who played both Khal Drogo and Aquaman and still imagines himself as not present or somehow separated from the action.

And no one around her is confused or shocked about it?

Not to the point that you really realize it.

Are there all clues leading up to the revelation that give an indication that this is what is happening?

Only if you’re looking for them already, which I imagine won’t be for most viewers. For example, one of Rays’ early monologues makes him think about how hard it is to tell where parents end and where children begin. (Do you understand?) Later, when Ray-Rachel catches up with Keeley, he looks confused, but doesn’t say anything like, Wait, why is a little girl attacking me?

So what happens after that?

Rachel kills the hitman who was after her, then she manages to record a confession from the MP who sent her after her family, both for ordering the hit and for receiving a bribe from BioPrime . Then Rachel gives a similar monologue to Rays at the start, wondering where her parents end up and where does begin.

Isn’t there a bigger revelation as to why or how Rachel convinced herself that she was Ray all this time?

No.

Is there more to this movie than the twist? Like, is it good?

Jason Momoa is pretty good in the early parts of the movie where he’s allowed to be emotionally vulnerable, but the rest of the movie doesn’t have much else to offer beyond, you know, the twist, which you know. now.

Isn’t it a little ironic that you laugh at this movie for staging all these conversations that only take place in the imaginations of the main characters, but in the meantime, this whole conversation only takes place in your own mind?

Yes, but we already made this joke!

You have to come up with new ideas.

Hollywood too!