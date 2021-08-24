10 Bollywood celebrity wax figures that went horribly wrong





When it comes to celebrities getting their own wax figures in museums, one could consider this a proud moment. Unless of course the statues are absolutely horrible and look nothing like them. Here are some of the weirdest wax figures of Bollywood celebrities, which will make you wince in embarrassment. 1. Kareena Kapoor Cut We were doing not meet Kareena Kapoor at Madame Tussauds, as that certainly doesn’t sound like the actor himself. Source: Twitter / kareenaupdates Source: Pinterest 2. Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif has wax statues in three different locations around the world. And none of them look like him! Source: Pinterest 3. Amitabh Bachchan Uh … maybe it would be Amitabh Bachchan if he played the lead role in Tere Naam? Source: Pinterest Source: in shorts 4. Shahrukh Khan Hello? Where is the charming man desi girls everywhere have fallen in love? Source: bollywoodlife Source: Pinterest 5. Aishwarya Rai This is how, ladies and gentlemen, one of the most beautiful women in the world looks the opposite. Source: indiandownunder Source: Pinterest 6. Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit’s Madame Tussauds statue is more like an Indian version of Barbie, and make no mistake, Barbie is awesome, but Madhuri Dixit has our hearts forever. Source: princeofmd Source: Pinterest 7. Hrithik Roshan And, the Hrithik Roshan statue looks like a Ken doll! Yes, the man is very handsome, but even more so in a kind of Greek god. Source: bollywood bubble Source: the time of dreams 8. Salman Khan I understand they made the statue based on a much younger Salman Khan, but they also just shot Hum Aapke Hain Koun in aap hain koun? Source: bollywood bubble Source: twitter / vishalrc007 9. Ranveer Singh This wax statue of Ranveer Singh in Grévin, Paris legitimately looks like Shiamak Davar and Ranveer had a child. Source: Twitter 10. Sunny Leon Again, a wax statue that looks like a variation of Barbie. Phew, and we thought the mirrors and photos made us look different. Source: Twitter Source: india time Need us better wax statues of Bollywood celebrities.

