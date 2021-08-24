REEL TALK: ‘Night House’ chills your spine and gives goosebumps | Culture & Leisure

Writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, along with director David Bruckner, create The Night House, a scary and atmospheric horror film starring Rebecca Hall. History has more holes than a moth-eaten sweater, if you look at it on a superficial level. However, you can’t deny the fact that it hooks you up, sends chills down your spine frequently, and maybe even a metaphor for depression and the hold it has over our main character, Beth (Hall ).

Beth’s husband, Owen, committed suicide on a small rowboat where their dream house was being built. The devastation she shows is palpable and we know her love for Owen ran as deep as the Grand Canyon. Trying to move forward, Beth, a teacher, returns to duty, but her husband’s death has changed her. One of the best scenes in the movie takes place at the start as she talks to a student mom about a grade the boy got in speech class. His response is priceless and a scene teachers will certainly enjoy. Relying on her co-worker and best friend, Claire (Sarah Goldberg), Beth says she experiences strange events at night, ranging from Owen’s phone calls to seeing things and spotting someone maybe. be him in the house. As Beth delves deeper into Owen’s past, she uncovers some rather dark and disturbing secrets.

The film’s trajectory is what you would expect in a horror movie, but what stands out is not just Halls’ qualifying performance of a broken woman looking for answers, but the effect. overall film. There’s no fear of silly jumping, but the movie delivers a visceral punch that causes goosebumps to form and build up in your back and arms. Skillful direction and skilled cinematography are key players in any horror movie, but drawing the viewer into the movie and allowing us to feel the effects is sheer shine.

Sadly, the storyline has too many red herrings and unfinished storylines that never tie together well. However, that doesn’t take away from our bond with Beth and finding out why Owen committed suicide and whether his nightly episodes were just a figment of his imagination or reality. It is truly a mystery / thriller that ends with a few more questions than it should but that in many ways still leaves you satisfied.

Digging deeper into this movie, we learn early on that Beth is struggling with her own dark demons of depression. You can’t help but wonder if her near-death experience and the dark holes she feels in her are influencing her reality, perhaps becoming a projection of what it feels like to face depression and dark thoughts. . Owen seemed to have been her stabilizing factor, and with him gone, the dark holes grew bigger and bigger, pulling her into an abyss.

Either way, you watch this movie, it’s a scary thriller. The story had to wrap up a few details, it seemed like it ended too soon with the final scene missing the perfect camera angle, but it still offers the goose bumps required with characters we care about and a story that we believe in. hooks us.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars