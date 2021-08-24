



Some Bollywood movies stay with you long after you’ve watched them. Mostly moving endings that made you cry. And so we’ve ranked the best Bollywood movie endings – based on how sad they are. A sad-o-meter, if you don’t mind. 23. The last scene of Veer Zaara, where the two meet after decades, wasn’t really sad but it made us cry like babies because these two have loved each other all their lives, and how pure! 22. This whole movie was a punch in the stomach, but City lights“The end was really heartbreaking. Source: India today 21. Sehmat fell in love with Iqbal and then babysitting was the highlight of this film. Raazi was an emotional roller coaster and we loved it. Source: YouTube 20. from the highway the ending was both sad and satisfying as we watched her make a living away from the people who had let her down. 19. We expected a sad end, but Devdas was so well executed that it only amplified our sobs of sadness. 18. If you’ve seen this movie, you know why it’s on the list. A death in the Gunj was a profound movie and the ending was just the icing on the cake. Source: YouTube 17. Even though we knew once again where this story was heading, the deaths of Omkara and Dolly in this movie were painful to watch. But the confession certainly took away the impact. Source: Eros now 16. Haider, a perfectly suited filmHamlet, gave us an ending that made our hearts squeeze in despair. 15. Dil Bechara made us smile and cry at the same time, with its heartwarming ending. 14. One of the most underrated Bollywood movies,Ishaqzaade was raw and real. And that ending, with Parma and Zoya’s bodies lying on the terrace, broke our hearts. Source: Imgur 13. The character of Shah Rukh dying at the end of Kal Ho Naa Ho left us in tears. Source: YouTube / Dharma Productions 12. This film was a visual masterpiece and the end of Fanaa was not coated in sugar, which only made it better. 11. Everything inBadlapur was meant to rip your heart out and the ending was no different. Source: Zee5 10. The second half of Rock star was pretty sad, but this sight at the end makes us cry horribly. 9. Munni made us cry Bajrangi Bhaijaan, especially when she finally reunited with her family. Source: Santabanta 8. The sky is pink was based on a true story, so we knew what to expect, but the brilliant gameplay left us with goosebumps. Source: Netflix 7. This film was the perfect tribute to Neerja and it really did justice to the sacrifice she made. Source: NDTV 6. There was something so poetic about the end of Lootera. As we watched Varun die and Pakhi find out what he had done for her, we couldn’t hold back the sobs. 5. When Ram and Leela shoot each other at the end ofGoliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, everyone who watched this movie was holding their breath. Source: Amazon 4. Watching Bajirao succumb to his injuries was no end for the weak. That is whyBajirao Mastani is one of the highest ranked on this list. Source: Youtube 3. ShershaahThe heroic ending left us with a sense of pride but also a feeling quite overwhelmed by the sacrifices that were made in real life. Source: Amazon Prime Video 2. Guzaarishends, with Ethan’s speech and his last party was so beautiful to watch and felt us all too much. 1. The end of Basanti Rank was so powerful that he stayed with us all these years. Source: Youtube What sad ending made us cry?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/we-ranked-bollywood-movie-endings-ranked-from-sad-to-uncontrollable-crying/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

