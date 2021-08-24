“Television failed people with disabilities. Totally and totally ”- The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Thorne, one of the most prolific and famous British writers working in film and television today with credits including Its dark materials, the whirlwind, Aeronauts, Enola Holmes and the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, gave a damning accusation of how the UK television industry has dealt with disability, both in front of and behind the camera.

Giving the MacTaggart talk at this year’s Edinburgh Television Festival, Thorne said that “television has completely and utterly failed people with disabilities,” adding that the world of television is “against telling stories. of disabled people with disabled talents ”.

Thorne described the past year as “a year of ableism unlike any I have seen before”, noting how the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 in the UK were disabled, with many refused treatment because their “life was not considered vital.”

But given the past year – “when people with disabilities were so recently forgotten, when people with disabilities were left behind, when people with disabilities were always ignored” – he said television had been ignored. a responsability.

“And yet, disability is the forgotten diversity, the one that everyone leaves aside in speeches. Gender, race, sexuality, all are rightly discussed at length. The handicap is relegated. In conversations about representation, in action plans and planning for the new era, disability is confined to the corner, there is an afterthought, ”he said. “The actors – actors I admire – took on roles they shouldn’t have had; I have been complicit in some of these decisions. The producers ignored the disabled writers. The commissioners did not take the opportunity to tell stories of the disabled. There are very few disabled people in front of the camera, let alone behind. “

Thorne said there has to be a ‘change in attitude’ about the importance of disability drama, describing how he was once asked to consider rewriting a series treatment on a basketball team. in a wheelchair to make it a non-disabled basketball team because it was “full of good ideas” and it needed “the best possible chance”. He said that the fact that they are a disabled team “dragged them down”, adding that until 2021 (he is currently working on Then Barbara met Alan with the BBC and Netflix), he had never done a single handicapped story on a full drama budget.

Another growing issue that Thorne addressed was the casting of non-disabled people into disabled roles. Although he acknowledged that a number of actors with disabilities appeared in drama series, he said they were mostly “disabled people fitting into non-disabled narratives”.

In order to achieve diversity – both on and off screen – Thorne said quotas are desperately needed.

“There is an intention to change, but this intention is not supported by impositions on decision-makers to change their ways,” he said, pointing to statistics from the UK which show how 20 percent of the population is disabled, but is represented by 8.2% of on-screen talent and only 5.4% of people working off-screen. Although UK broadcasters have announced a target of doubling the portrayal of people with disabilities in front of and behind the camera by 2021, Thorne said a report from last year showed that growth was only 0.9 % and that the target itself was “not sufficient for representation to be truly proportional.”

To truly reflect the makeup of the UK and achieve the ‘vaunted 20% representation’, Thorne turned to the Black Lives Matter movement for inspiration.

“I know the Black Lives Matter movement has a long way to go and that no one is happy with our current situation, but I can’t tell you the difference it has made to start conversations,” he said. he declares. “The fact that the same names and white faces are not presented in every conversation. Actors, writers and directors of color are finally high, and that means there is starting to be a complexity in the stories told on television. “