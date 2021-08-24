Orange County performance venues announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and mask requirements – Orange County Register





In a joint effort to get live and in-person arts events to take place in Orange County, the region’s largest arts organizations have announced they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination and require masks to be worn to all guests attending upcoming performances from now on. In a press release issued by Arts Orange County, Irvine Barclay Theater, Musco Center for the Arts, Pacific Chorale, Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Soka Performing Arts Center and South Coast Repertory all adopted the commitment to require all ticket holders to be fully immunized and wear face masks inside venues. This policy will be reassessed on an ongoing basis and may adjust as public health circumstances change. According to Arts Orange County, these places comply with government guidelines and have followed information provided by the state and have worked closely with the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Orange County Department of Public. Health to ensure public safety. The health, safety and well-being of our audience, artists, team and staff are paramount, ”said Casey Reitz, president of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, in the statement. “Working together to reduce any kind of exposure to COVID-19 can ensure a safe environment for everyone. Our staff have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that ticket holders enjoy the show with peace of mind, knowing that you are in the safest space possible. We want to continue to provide the experience of live entertainment to everyone. The success of the reopening of live performance venues largely depends on everyone. Having a fully immunized audience ensures a safe environment. Everyone plays an important role, not just on stage, but in the audience. We are delighted to raise the curtain again! To be considered fully immunized, customers will be able to attend shows 14 days after receiving the second dose of the two-dose COVID-19 or single-dose vaccine. Masks will be compulsory in all interior spaces, regardless of vaccination status. All participating Orange County Arts Coalition organizations will also require their artists to be fully immunized as well. To protect the health and safety of all, arts organizations and the public must work together and take the necessary steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19, ”said Paula Tomei, Managing Director of South Coast Repertory. “It’s clear what protocols are needed so that we can safely enjoy live performance again. And by setting those requirements now, we’re making sure we don’t delay the return of the performing arts any longer. Audiences, artists, arts workers and volunteers, we are all in the same boat.

