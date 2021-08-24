Lots to do at the fair this weekend | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA – The UP State Fair heads for the weekend – traditionally the days when the event is busiest. There is still a lot to see and do at the fair in its final days. Here’s a sample of what’s going on: THINGS TO DO AT THE MID-TERM The free mid-course entertainment will continue with the Mystic Bubble Show, a family-friendly show featuring music and bubbles; the gravity-defying stunts of African acrobats at ZuZu; and “These funny little people”, a scenic show mixing puppets and consummate characters. The carnival rides will be provided by Skerbeck Entertainment Group. The Whispering Pines Mobile Zoo petting zoo, food and vendors will also be available to provide a full fair experience. Half-way Longtime favorite cheese sculptor Sarah Kaufmann will be back for this year’s fair. Fair enthusiasts will be able to see her making her dairy creations in the Miracle of Life building. Other Miracle of Life exhibits and activities, including live animal births and the interactive Growing UP Foresters exhibit – both must-see – will also take place in the building. The UP Steam and Gas Engine Association village will also be open during the show. The village offers shops, events and a museum that give a glimpse of life in the past. Demonstrations and teachings on knitting, weaving, machine knitting and sewing will take place during the fair and Village craft items will be available for purchase. Village maps are available at the village kiosk. While the DNR Pocket Park – located near the east entrance to the fairgrounds – is a long-standing feature of the fair, the park will have a new attraction this year. The Smokey Bear Balloon, a hot air balloon shaped like the head of a fire prevention mascot, will be on hand to stimulate conversations about fire prevention and forest safety this weekend. The balloon will be on display on Saturday afternoon. The dove releases will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. in front of the henhouse, weather permitting. IN TRIBUNE Musical entertainment in the grandstand ends Saturday with California rock band Buckcherry at 9 a.m., with the grandstand doors opening an hour before. Music is not the only thing that makes the gallery vibrate. The Northeast Ohio Dukes Stunt Show takes place Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., followed by UPIR Racing and fireworks, sponsored by Skerbeck Entertainment Group. SPECIAL DAYS Meijer & Scouts Day is scheduled for Sunday. First responders, healthcare workers and grocery stores – including members of the Meijer team – receive a 10% discount on presentation of a name badge issued by the company. Scouts in uniform will receive free entry. Scouts aged 6 to 12 must be accompanied by an adult with paid entry. Scouting activities will take place under the big tent. ANIMALS AND EXHIBITIONS A fair cannot exist without farmers and artisans eyeing these ribbons of great champions. Throughout the fair, the animals The junior market cattle auction will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. in the grandstand. The auction order will be the reserve large and champion animals, followed by the remaining steers, pigs, goats and lambs. The numbers of the tenderers will be available under the rostrum from 8:30 a.m. Online auctions, which can be done before the market date, are available at www.michiganauction.com. The latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.net/news/local-news/2021/08/plenty-to-do-at-the-fair-this-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos