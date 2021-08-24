Hollywood Starts Taking Blockchain Technology Seriously, And The Coppolas Lead The Way

For those who are not part of the tight-knit circle of cryptocurrency faithful, the buzz around blockchain technology can look like an impenetrable collection of tech gossip, perhaps nothing more than a passing fad. But early adopters of these decentralized data systems have long said that blockchain is about to change everything from finance to transportation and, yes, even entertainment.

Now, the potential of blockchain in the film industry has won a major vote of confidence from one of Hollywood’s most influential families. The association Decentralized images co-founded by Roman coppola, tech and entertainment veteran Leo Matchett, and Zoetrope U.S. executive Michael Musante and led by a board that includes Sofia and Gia Coppola plans to kick off in the fall with a mission to uncover and support underrepresented filmmakers using a blockchain-based web platform.

In a sense, this is a democratically selected film fund, Musante told IndieWire. Instead of an executive boardroom, it’s our community that decides, gives feedback and tells people what they like.

The winner receives funding and enters into a financial agreement that includes a network of partners including production companies, agencies and management companies. Creators will be able to submit arguments for specific financial and non-financial rewards: pots of money from the nonprofit itself, awards given by individuals and organizations for specific film topics, and awards. non-financial in the form of mentoring or representation. Creators will pay a submission fee in the nonprofit native cryptocurrency token. These fees will be integrated into a smart contract, which pays other members of the community for giving their opinion on the project. The highest rated projects become finalists from which Decentralized Pictures will choose the winners. Finally, this last step will be handed over to the community itself.

Community members will be able to review the treatments, scripts and presentation videos and chat with the creators. They will vote on a variety of criteria that vary depending on the funding cycle, including social impact, creativity, characters, and plot.

The platform is currently in beta with members of the Ghetto Film School and USC School of Cinematic Arts. Once online, anyone will be able to register and vote or compete for prizes from a few thousand to several hundred thousand dollars.

Matchett highlighted three main points about how blockchain technology enables such a unique nonprofit project: fairness, scarcity and efficiency.

We were going to give big money and support, and we want our community to trust the process. It is therefore very important to have all the voting data on (the blockchain) with signatures validated by each person who gave their opinion, it is verifiable and immutable, said Matchett. Anyone will be able to join the community and vote on projects, but a reputation system will weigh the opinions of those with a track record of success in the industry higher than others. Other members will also have the opportunity to increase their scores by establishing a voting model on which projects will be successful.

Filmmakers do not have to pay the submission fee in cash; they can save enough tokens by voting on other projects to pay their way as well. But tokens are a key part of making everything work. The token has to have a value for our incentive mechanism to work if people aren’t prompted to give an opinion because there is no scarcity, no value, then that goes against the grain. ‘goal, said Matchett.

The nonprofits’ initial funds for development and other start-up costs came from selling tokens to friends, family, and other investors. Decentralized Pictures will sell the same amount to the general public for the same price. No one associated with the project, including board members and suppliers, is paid in tokens.

Paying thousands of people with micro payments can be inefficient, you may end up with the problem where the stamp on the envelope may be worth more than the check inside. With the blockchain, we can pay everyone who has given their opinion very efficiently, Matchett said.

Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Cinedigm, a streaming and distribution company involved in blockchain-based NFT projectsDecentralized Pictures said is important in two ways: its nonprofit status and the people behind the organization.

To get people who have a nonprofit, with solid Hollywood credentials, with solid creative credentials, that sounds different than a lot of the initiatives we’ve seen before, he said.

One thing Opeka considers essential to the future success of Decentralized Pictures is its ability to attract and retain members with a sufficiently favorable incentive. It’s a challenge many tech companies face, he said, citing Google’s early Android decision to offer developer incentives in 2007 before consumers could even get their hands on one. android phone.

The company’s imminent launch comes as other Hollywood notables enter blockchain. Anthony Hopkins stars in Zero Contact, which will debut this summer on Vuele, an NFT visualization and distribution platform. And Breaker Studios, a division of a blockchain entertainment development and services company, produced Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, a 2018 documentary by Bill and Ted director Alex Winter.

As many players in the crypto space beat the drums of disruption, executives at Decentralized Pictures see their role in Hollywood as complementary.

Let’s say the talent discovery systems, agencies, and status quo managers all share a highway, Matchett said. I was trying to get to the same place but were building a new freeway next door and saying to these guys, Don’t worry, weren’t trying to mess with your system, but maybe the people we find will end up working with it. you on the road. ‘

