Can Jeopardy! Recover from that Mike Richards disaster?

The peril! The scandal is very upsetting for me!

It’s really amazing that Danger! managed to ruin everything so badly.

Few things in entertainment seem as sacred as the show, which, after decades of on-air fostering intimate relationships with viewers each night as they sit down to dinner, has only found cultural significance as strengthened last year. It was in part a product of the climate in which it was broadcast. There was the terror of the pandemic and its unknown. There was the madness, the anger and the real violence of the political landscape. And there was the knowledge that Alex Trebek was probably in his last run as a host as he battled cancer.

The principles of what the show represented were comfort unlike the reality outside our living rooms. Truth in the Age of Disinformation. Stability in the face of troubles. Certainty in uncertain times. The show was a calming nocturnal reminder of what we enjoy, from its example that seriousness can always be silly and fun to memories of spending time watching the show with family in each episode’s theme song.

For the show to carry on its legacy after Trebeks’ death in style didn’t seem like a daunting responsibility. For most of us, it seemed inevitable. Another certainty. Another fact. The spectacle is an institution, and the institution would continue nobly.

How, then, did we end up in this nasty disaster, a PR nightmare that already threatens to taint the future of the shows?

Following reports that newly announced replacement host Mike Richards, who will take on nightly duties while actress Mayim Bialik hosts prime-time specials, made sexist remarks as the producer executive of The price is right and as co-host of The Random Show podcast, Richards posted an apology and resigned from his post this week. It came after an intense social media backlash and outcry from Danger! fansfans who were already unhappy that Richards was chosen over favorites like Ken Jennings and Levar Burton.

It’s a hurricane of negativity that shakes the foundation of the one thing in pop culture that was meant to be solid and undisturbed. Can the spectacle unearth itself from this wreckage?

It was hard to say how much the social media uproar surrounding Richards had infiltrated the general public, most of whom might still be more upset that Burton didn’t get the job than even aware of this controversy. Someone has wondered if the show will take an attitude that will pass too and hope the storm ends. Or would the producers cut him off at the collar and replace Richards before the new season kicks off, which only reignites bad press and the ugliness of host seeking?

At that last point, said Richards, I want to apologize to all of you for the unwanted negative attention that has been brought to Danger! over the past few weeks and for the confusion and delays it is causing now. The new season will now begin again with guest hosts while another replacement is sought.

When Richards was announced as Trebeks successor, I personally didn’t mind. He was, I felt, the strongest of the contenders I watched during the trial runs. In reality, the show seemed to me such an institution and Trebek so unique and irreplaceable that the choice of the permanent host did not seem important to me. The fact that almost everyone who took part in the trials was knowledgeable, engaging and entertaining proved that it would be the reputation of the show that would carry it into the future more than the magnetism of any replacement.

But now that reputation has been tarnished and that future is in jeopardy. Many people wanted Richards, whose Machiavellian relationship was also off-putting, to step down. Is this enough to repair the damage already done to the sacred spectacle? I feel, for the first time when it comes to Danger!, there is no correct answer.

More like a perfect Sandra Oh, am I right?

Contrary to Nine Perfect Strangers, a series in which, during its first three hours, hardly anything happens, Netflix The chair is a series for which three hours is its entire season, and everything goes.

It’s a whirlwind of so many provocative, exciting, and heady ideas that it begins to resemble one of those kaleidoscopic Magic Eye posters that when you look at it another image emerges. In this case, it’s the image of Sandra Oh, holding an acting trophy for how she turned all those messy tornado ideas they could’ve created into yet another stunt.

In six episodes so windy that I had gusts of wind after watching them, The chair discussed (deep breathing): bureaucracy in academia, institutional misogyny, institutional racism, institutional ageism, canceling culture, disinformation, journalistic responsibility, cultural assimilation, gender norms, internet trolls, mourning, sexual harassment and even touching When Harry meets Sallys can a man and a woman just be friends.

And yet, it’s really funny and, in a way, consistent, a feat achieved by actress Amanda Peet, who created the show and produced it with her husband (wait for it), Game Of Thrones David Benioff and his producer partner DB Weiss. Perhaps not all that surprising of a follow-up series for the Thrones duo. After all, Sandra Oh is and always will be our Khaleesi.

It’s COVID-problematic celebrity season!

The great COVID celebrity Comeuppance is upon us and I haven’t felt so electric and excited since once a glitch in my local pizza delivery ordering computer system caused them to send me a second surprise pie the day after the premiere for free.

It’s not because I’m particularly happy that there are some wealthy and influential people out there who are anti-vaxxers or anti-maskers as we enter month 400 of this new hell. This is because karma is a raging slut and I can’t wait for them all to feel her anger as they are exposed.

This week the Broadway star Laura Osnes lost a performance concert because she refused to be vaccinated and American Idol Carrie Underwood was takenDon’t like a tweet from hemorrhoid conservative Matt Walsh raging against school mask warrants. There will be more of these revelations. These people may think they are low-key, but like teenagers fresh out of their run as Ren in their high school production Free of any tie, they will always come out.

It’s sad to hear that some of your favorite artists are absolute assholes. Corn [grabs karaoke mic] maybe next time thiiiiiiink shell before her [likes] tweets.

Beautiful photos of the crown to soothe your soul

What I like this photo of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the upcoming season of The crown It’s how care has been taken in everything from her looks and facial expression to the way she basks in evoking a close, almost eerie, mimicry of the late icon.

And what I love about the accompanying image of Dominic West as Prince Charles is that they were like eh, comb their hair a little differently and it will be fine.

The chair: Nothing more satisfying than six episodes of Sandra Oh Excellence. (Fri on Netflix)

Work in progress: Season two of a real gem of a show that I wish more people could find out about. (Sun on Showtime)

The two others: One of the funniest shows on TV, along with a top performance by Molly Shannon. (Thursday on HBO Max)

Reminiscence: 2021 has been quite surreal. I also don’t need my mind to focus on my entertainment. (Friday at the cinema and on HBO Max)

The walking dead: Really the only show I put up with a wait, it still is !? reaction. (Sun on AMC)