Mayim Bialik will be the first “Jeopardy! »Guest Host In The Middle Of Shakeup – The Hollywood Reporter

Mayim Bialik will be the first guest host of Danger! now that Mike Richards has resigned.

The The Big Bang Theory alum is slated to record three weeks of episodes (so 15 episodes) when production of the syndicated daytime hit resumes this week.

Additional hosts are expected to be announced following Richards’ departure from the host podium just a week after being announced for the post by Danger! producer Sony Pictures Television.

Richards resigned amid a series of scandals; most notably, resurfaced offensive comments made on his podcast from 2013 to 2014 and previous discrimination lawsuits during his tenure as executive producer on The price is right.

Richards remains executive producer on Danger! but is not actively involved in the search for a new permanent host.

But Bialik, which hosts 15 episodes, gives Sony a bit of a lead in figuring out next steps in a chaotic situation.

Bialik is currently on hiatus from filming his comedy Fox Call me Kat. She had already been announced as the host of Danger!prime time specials including the upcoming Danger! National College Championship. Sources say Bialik was originally Sony’s top brass choice to host the syndicated daytime series, but it was impossible to reconcile the current Danger! production schedule with its next Call me Kat season two schedule – which had already been locked by the time the studio was ready to move forward. That said, Bialik did signal that she was interested in staying on board, especially if Call me Kat season three is not happening or its schedule may be changed to fit the shoot Danger! also. “She’s stepping in right now, but she would definitely be happy to play a bigger role,” said a person familiar with the process.

Fan favorite Ken Jennings is also said to be in the running to replace the late Alex Trebek, and continues to play a behind-the-scenes role as consulting producer. Hitting Jennings at this point would be a bit awkward for Sony, as it’s impossible to pitch him as the company’s top pick after announcing and defending so hard for Richards (while Bialik’s scheduling conflict can be pointed out to explain not to choose it the first time).

Richards came and left after filming just one day last week as the new “permanent” host of Danger!. He issued a statement on Friday which said, in part: “It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow over Danger! as we seek to start a new chapter…. Over the past few days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right decision for the show. As such, I will be stepping down from my host position with immediate effect… I would like to apologize to all of you for the unwanted negative attention that has been brought to Danger! over the past few weeks, and for the confusion and delays it is causing now. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust.

As Sony released the statement, “We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he has used in the past. We discussed with him our concerns and our expectations for the future. Mike has been with us for two years and has led the Danger! team through the most difficult time the show has ever seen. We hope that as a PE he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.