Every Netflix Movie Coming This Fall





If the world is to go on lockdown this fall and winter, at the very least Netflix is ​​ready to go. The streaming service sent the press its annual preview of the fall film on Monday, announcing dates for the highly anticipated original Netflix films, including The more they fall; tick, tick… BOOM! ; The power of the dog, and more. A number of Netflix films coming out this fall appear to be setting the streamer up for Oscar season and will open in theaters a week or more before they hit Netflix, ensuring they will meet the theatrical demands of the Oscars. Jane campion The power of the dogwhich is based on the novel of the same name, stars Benedict Cumberbatch, and is already winning awards. The buzz will play in theaters exclusively for two weeks, starting November 17, before airing on Netflix on December 1. Meanwhile, Jeymes Samuel’s western ensemble, The more they fall, will have two and a half weeks in theaters before airing on Netflix on November 3. Of course, for those looking for something less serious, there’s also the Netflix catalog of Hallmark-esque Christmas movies, including The Princess Switch 3, which will premiere on the streaming service in November. Read on for the full list of Netflix movies coming out this fall and their release dates. SEPTEMBER Beyond the party, on Netflix 9/2

Value, on Netflix 9/3

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, on Netflix 9/9

Kate, In select theaters and on Netflix 9/10

Night books, on Netflix 09/15

Schumacher, on Netflix 09/15

Intrusion, on Netflix 9/22

The starling, in select theaters September 17, on Netflix September 24

My little pony: a new generation, on Netflix 24/9

It looks like love, on Netflix 9/29

No one comes out alive, on Netflix 9/29 OCTOBER the guilty, in select theaters on 9/24, on Netflix on 10/01

Diane: the musical, on Netflix 1/10

There is someone in your house, on Netflix 10/6

Find, on Netflix 10/20

Night teeth, on Netflix 10/20

Stuck together, on Netflix 1/10

Army of thieves, on Netflix 10/29

Hypnotic, on Netflix in October

Fever dream, in select theaters and on Netflix in October NOVEMBER The more they fall, in select theaters on 10/22, on Netflix on 11/03

Love hard, on Netflix 5/11

A cop movie, on Netflix 5/11

Who passed, on select theaters on 10/27, on Netflix on 10/10

Red Notice, on Netflix 12/11

tick, tick… BOOM!, in select theaters on 12/11, on Netflix on 11/19

bruised, in select theaters on 11/17, on Netflix 11/24

Robin robin, on Netflix 11/24

14 summits: nothing is impossible, on Netflix 11/29

7 prisoners, in select theaters and on Netflix in November

A boy called Christmas, on Netflix in November

A castle for Christmas, on Netflix in November

The Princess Switch 3, on Netflix in November DECEMBER The power of the dog, in select theaters on 11/17, on Netflix 12/01

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, on Netflix 3/12

The unforgivable, in select theaters on 11/24, on Netflix on 10/10

God’s hand, in select theaters on 12/03, on Netflix 12/15

Do not seek, in select theaters 12/10, in Netflix 12/24

The lost girl, in select theaters on December 17th, on Netflix on December 31st

Back to the Outback, on Netflix in December

Mixing, on Netflix in December

Single until the end, on Netflix in December

