Broadway Power Brokers Commits to Changing Diversity As Theaters Reopen

Fifteen months after George Floyd’s protests brought renewed attention to racism in many areas of society, some of Broadway’s most powerful players signed a pact pledging to strengthen the industry’s diversity practices as theaters reopen following the long shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal engages Broadway and its touring productions not only in the types of diversity training and mentoring programs that have become common in many industries, but also in a variety of industry-specific changes: the industry’s pledges to forgo all-white creative teams, hire racially-sensitive coaches for certain shows, rename theaters for black performers, and set diversity rules for the Tony Awards.

The document, called A new deal for Broadway, was developed under the auspices of Plain black theater, one of many organizations formed last year as a result of anger black theater performers felt over the police murders of Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Black Theater United States founders include some of the most famous artists working in American theater including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Wendell Pierce, Norm Lewis and LaChanze.

Signatories include the owners and operators of Broadway’s 41 commercial and nonprofit theaters, as well as the Broadway League, which is a professional organization representing producers, and the Actors Equity Association, which is a union representing actors and directors. Their commitments are not legally binding, but they have agreed to hold us mutually accountable for the implementation of those commitments.