Broadway Power Brokers Commits to Changing Diversity As Theaters Reopen
Fifteen months after George Floyd’s protests brought renewed attention to racism in many areas of society, some of Broadway’s most powerful players signed a pact pledging to strengthen the industry’s diversity practices as theaters reopen following the long shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The deal engages Broadway and its touring productions not only in the types of diversity training and mentoring programs that have become common in many industries, but also in a variety of industry-specific changes: the industry’s pledges to forgo all-white creative teams, hire racially-sensitive coaches for certain shows, rename theaters for black performers, and set diversity rules for the Tony Awards.
The document, called A new deal for Broadway, was developed under the auspices of Plain black theater, one of many organizations formed last year as a result of anger black theater performers felt over the police murders of Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Black Theater United States founders include some of the most famous artists working in American theater including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Wendell Pierce, Norm Lewis and LaChanze.
Signatories include the owners and operators of Broadway’s 41 commercial and nonprofit theaters, as well as the Broadway League, which is a professional organization representing producers, and the Actors Equity Association, which is a union representing actors and directors. Their commitments are not legally binding, but they have agreed to hold us mutually accountable for the implementation of those commitments.
The document was negotiated in a series of virtual meetings that began as theaters were closed due to the pandemic; the changes are being announced as two Broadway shows began performing this summer, with 15 more scheduled to start or restart in September.
We brought together all the powerful players in our industry, unions, theater owners, producers and creators, and had conversations about changing habits, structures and accountability, said director Schele Williams. We knew that before our theaters started opening in the fall, everyone deserved to know who they were in space and how they would be treated, and that’s something none of us. we have only known in our careers.
One of the main changes requested is that the creative teams comprising directors, screenwriters, composers, choreographers and designers be diverse. A section signed by directors and writers promises to never again assemble an all-white creative team on a production, regardless of what the show is about, while a section signed by producers says: We’ll do our best. to ensure true racial diversity on all future productions.
The meetings, which began in March, were funded by the Ford Foundation and moderated by Kenji Yoshino, director of the Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at New York University Law School. Everyone came ready to make the switch, said producer David Stone.
Among the changes that will be most visible to the general public: Broadway’s Big Three Business Owners, the Shubert, Nederlander and Jujamcyn organizations, have each pledged that at least one theater they operate will be named after a black artist. . Jujamcyn already operates the August Wilson Theater, the only Broadway house named after a black artist.
It’s a movement that will make change, and we’re happy to be a part of it, said Robert E. Wankel, president and CEO of the Shubert organization.
The signatories of the documents pledge to make changes that would affect many aspects of the theater industry, from casting to hair care. But Broadway is a heavily unionized workforce, and the only unions that have signed the deal are those representing actors, stage managers, makeup artists, and hairdressers.
That leaves obvious gaps, there is a pervasive concern about low levels of diversity among stagehands, musicians and design teams on Broadway, for example, and Black Theater United management has said that while the group has With the support of individuals working in these areas, he will continue to work to gain more organizational support for the document.
Actress NaTasha Yvette Williams said she expected more groups to join the calls for change. It’s only a matter of time before they come, she said.
Director Kenny Leon admitted his frustration that his own union, the Society of Directors and Choreographers, was not a signatory. I am disappointed that my union director has not yet signed, he said. But as a black member of this union, I will continue to fight for this.
Union executive director Laura Penn said the organization was deeply committed to the principles of the agreement, but chose not to sign because much of it is beyond the reach of the unions.
Jeanine Tesori, a composer, said she hopes the variety of professions represented in a performing music department will jointly engage in creating more opportunities in what can be a difficult field to break into. We need to invite newcomers, she said.
The signatories pledged to create a new mandatory industry-wide training program for equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility and belonging. And, in an effort to further diversify the industry, they are also committed to mentoring and sponsoring black talent in our respective fields on an ongoing basis.
Everyone has released a Black Lives Matter statement, actress Allyson Tucker said. Words are no longer enough. What is the action?
Other commitments include: removing biased or stereotypical language from casting notices; insist on diversity riders giving priority to inclusiveness in the context of director and author contracts; seek out music entrepreneurs more broadly, who are the gatekeepers of the orchestral endowment; and abolish unpaid internships. Internships had a reputation for being for people who could afford not to be paid, actor Darius de Haas said.
The signatories also commit to awareness-raising initiatives for programs dealing with race. For shows that raise racial sensitivities, we will appoint a racial sensitivity coach whose role is akin to an intimacy coach, the document says. And separately, he says, while acknowledging that creatives can write about any topic that captures their interest or imagination, we’ll do, when writing scripts that raise identity issues (like race) , we will endeavor to order sensitive readings during the writing process to help point out issues and provide suggestions for improvement. Playwrights and / or individuals or entities with contractual approval rights will retain creative control to accept or reject sensitive recommendations from readers.
We have to tell tough stories, said Schele Williams. But we also have to be very careful.
The paper does not detail the types of diversity rules the group is looking for for the Tony Awards. But actress Vanessa Williams said the documents calling for diversity requirements for Tony Award eligibility were inspired by new Oscar rules that will require films to meet specified inclusion standards to qualify for an award. nomination for best film.
