Hollywood Suite and CBC acquire WWII documentary; Curiosity partners with FuboTV





Hollywood Suite acquiresNo roses on a sailor’s grave documentary Canadian broadcaster Hollywood Suite acquired award-winning documentary No roses on a sailor’s grave, reported production company Go Button Media on Monday (August 23). CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution, meanwhile, took the worldwide rights, excluding Canada, to the documentary (photo). The CBC will soon announce the launch of the film on the world market. The documentary tells the story of a ship lost in World War II, and how a young archaeologist and the last survivor of the wreck work together to recover the ship from forgotten history more than 70 years later. The ship, LCH185, was part of the first wave on Sword Beach on D-Day. It helped protect the landing beaches from German attacks for two weeks, until it was struck by an acoustic mine. LCH185 sank, taking with it all but a few surviving crew members. Patrick Thomas, a veteran British Royal Navy telegraph operator who was aboard this ship, has lived with the memory ever since. John Henry Phillips, a 25-year-old British archaeologist, promised Thomas that he would find the lost and wrecked ship and ensure that a memorial was built for its missing crew. The documentary film follows this work. “With only a small number of WWII veterans among us, it is essential that we help tell and record these stories before they leave living memory,” said Daniel Oronof Go Button Media, and the director and executive producer of the film. , in a press release. Sharon Stevens, vice president of programming at Hollywood Suite, added that the film blends history with personal testimonies, and that with time running out to hear stories of WWII, opportunities to see a film like this one. – these are becoming more and more rare. No roses on a sailor’s grave has been selected at several film festivals and won the award for best feature documentary at the Sweden Film Awards, best narrative at the Amsterdam World International Film Festival, best director: documentary at the Berlin Indie Film Festival and the Angeles Documentaries Festival, as well as Best Documentary Feature at the Rome Independent Prisma Awards and the Angeles Documentaries Festival. The feature-length documentary is slated for a world television premiere on November 11 at 9 p.m. ET. Curiosity accepts distribution partnership with FuboTV Global factual media company Curiosity Inc. has entered into a multi-year distribution partnership with FuboTV Inc., a live sports-focused television broadcasting platform. Thanks to the deal, the linear Curiosity Channel was launched on Monday, August 23 for FuboTV viewers in the United States via the company’s Extra package, and the Curiosity Stream VOD service will be rolled out to US and Canadian viewers in the coming weeks. “We are excited to be part of the fuboTV family and contribute to their customer-centric OTT streaming service,” said Brandon Fong, senior vice president of partnerships and distribution for Curiosity Stream, in a press release. . “As a leading fact-based entertainment service, Curiosity is well positioned to amplify FuboTV’s value proposition to cord cutters and consumers who want to learn more about the world around them. “ Original Curiosity titles that will be available include Beyond the spotlight, 4th and forever, Doug to the rescue, The story of the house as told by Nick Offerman, Jeremy Jones Senior, American national parks, Women Vikings and Live the Stream: The Life of Joe Humphries.

