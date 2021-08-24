Disney + orders ‘20,000 leagues under the sea’ to reinvent ‘Nautilus’ – The Hollywood Reporter





A reinvention of Jules Verne’s classic underwater adventure 20000 Leagues Under the Sea heads to Disney + in a new 10-part live-action series. Unveiled Monday, Nautilus, produced by British banners Moonriver TV and Seven Stories, owned by All3Media, is set to give a new twist to the famous 19th century novel, telling the origin story of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine , the Nautilus. An Indian prince deprived of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man determined to avenge himself for the forces that have taken everything away from him, Nemo embarked with his motley crew aboard the impressive ship. , battling enemies and discovering magical underwater worlds. This is not the first time that Disney dives into the history of Verne, with a film from 1954 20000 Leagues Under the Sea starring James Mason as Nemo and Kirk Douglas as the monster harpooner Ned Land. Developed and co-produced by Xavier Marchand of Moonriver TV and Anand Tucker of Seven Stories, Nautilus is written and produced by James Dormer (Beowulf: Return to Shields) and produced by Johanna Devereaux, director of original scripted content for the EMEA region at Disney +. Filming is expected to begin in early 2022. “The Jules Verne story is a beloved classic the world over,” said Devereaux. “It is a tremendous privilege to bring the Nautilus and its crew back to life in such a bold and exciting way, with a diverse team of creative talent and on-screen characters. The series will be breathtaking, action packed and a lot of fun. “ First unveiled by Deveraux at the Edinburgh Television Festival 2021, Nautilus adds another notch to the growing European roster of Disney +, which said last year it was targeting 50 commissioned productions on the continent by 2024. After announcing 13 titles from the UK, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands earlier in 2021, alongside a new unscripted series with David Beckham, the platform is already close to a third of that target. Next to Nautilus, Disney used the Edinburgh TV Festival to make casting announcements on two of its previously unveiled Disney + productions. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett – coming soon to film produced by Jordan Peele fellow reboot – is to take the lead in original UK Star The guilty, a darkly comedic heist series from executive producer Stephen Garrett (The defeat, The night manager) and filmmaker J Blakeson (I care a lot, The disappearance of Alice Creed). During this time, Alita: the angel of battle Star Rosa Salazar to direct another UK Star original, the rom-com action thriller Wedding season. The gender-breaking series about two people who shouldn’t be together, but can’t stay away from each other, begins production later this month and will be filming in Scotland, Manchester, in London and Las Vegas.

