No Way Home trailer officially drops after leaked online





LAS VEGAS The highly anticipated trailer for“Spider-Man: No Way Home” arrived on his own terms. A day after Sony Pictures cracked down on an alleged social media trailer leak, which offered a first glimpse of Tom Holland’s return as Spider-Man and Peter Parker, the film studioofficially released the trailer Monday. Before the trailer premieres at CinemaCon, the National Theater Owners Show in Las Vegas taking place this week, Sony CEO and Chairman Tom Rothman have hinted at the leaked trailer. “Everything comes to those who wait,” said Rothman. “And in this case, that’s the real thing, the real article.” The official Twitter account because the movie shared a similar, cheeky sentiment when it wrote, “Shout out to the real people who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.” More from Spider-Man:In the Marvel movies? Here’s what you need to know Rothman then introduced the long-awaited trailer, which features Parker after 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” living in a world where his secret identity has been revealed, including to his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). Parker implores DoctorStrange (Cumberbatch) to cast a spell to allow the world to return to a time when no one knew who was under Spider-Man’s costume, powerful magic that sparks protest and a terrible warning from the sidekick of the Doctor Strange, Wong (Benedict Wong), who calls the spell “too dangerous”. Doctor Strange still casts the spell, and the newly reorganized world quickly turns into chaos due to Parker’s continued cover-up of his identity. This invites the return of once-defeated villain Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina). “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on December 17th. Following:Tom Holland on his adult role in “Cherry”, what he remembers from “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

