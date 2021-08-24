Hollyoaks spoilers – Former EastEnders actor becomes Shaq’s father





Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks threw away the old one EastEnders actor Raji James as Shaq Qureshi’s father Ali Shahzad. Ali will appear in the village after the bombshell that Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is actually Shaq’s mother, not his aunt as he’s been led to believe all his life. The revelation came after the woman Shaq believed to be his mother, Hasina Qureshi, arrived in the village for a visit to bring him home. Lime Pictures From now on, Raji James will appear in the soap opera Channel 4 as a new recruit at Dee Valley Hospital, where he instantly wowed his colleagues with his charm and professionalism. Beneath the surface, Ali hides dark secrets that could cause serious trouble for his son Shaq as well as the rest of the Maalik family. Shaq does not yet know his father’s true identity, but the truth still has a way of being revealed in Hollyoaks … “I am delighted to join the cast of Hollyoaks, especially since I’m part of a very current and potentially explosive scenario, ”James said today (Aug 24). “Ali is a very complex character and I fully appreciate the opportunity to explore his darker side. Brian rasicGetty Images “Due to the COVID rules in place, I have only been able to meet a few of the other cast members so far, they, along with the amazing team and office staff, have all been very welcoming and solidarity, which facilitates integration. “After we got started immediately, we have already shot some extremely moving scenes. It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside such fantastic actors as Harvey (Misbah), Omar (Shaq), Sarah Jayne (Mandy), Lysette (Marnie) and Nadine (Cléo). “ James has many notable television credits, most notably playing DS Vik Sing in The law project and have a lead role in the film BAFTA Film Award East is East. He also played the role of Ash of the Ferreira family in EastEnders during a stint on the BBC One soap opera in the early 2000s. Brian rasicGetty Images His first scenes as Ali in Hollyoaks will air Thursday, September 2 on E4, then the following evening will be repeated on Channel 4. Hollyoaks airs new episodes Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 4, with preview screenings at 7 p.m. on E4. Selected omnibus episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video. Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a37376707/hollyoaks-spoilers-raji-james-shaq-father/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos