Israeli actor Moshe Ivgy to go to jail for sexual misconduct on September 29





Israeli actor Moshe Ivgy will begin serving his prison sentence on September 29 after deciding not to appeal his sexual misconduct conviction against several women, Ynet reported early Monday morning. Ivgy was originally scheduled to serve her 11-month sentence starting September 1. However, he asked that it be postponed until the 29th, after the great holy days, Ynet reported. The actor was sentenced by Haifa District Court to 11 months in prison following a five-and-a-half-year legal battle. At the time, the Haifa District Attorney’s Office requested that the actor be sentenced to more than three years in prison following his conviction for indecent acts and sexual harassment of four women. Ivgy’s defense attorney opposed the prosecution’s request, arguing that the only thing that should be imposed on the actor is community service. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);} In March of this year, the Haifa District Court accepted the state’s appeal and convicted Ivgy of all the sexual offenses alleged against her in the original indictment. This came after Judges Avraham Elyakim, Erez Porat and Tamar Neot Perry discussed appeals filed by the Haifa District Attorney’s Office and the actor’s lawyer against Judge Ziv Arieli’s ruling in the trial court. town last January, in which Ivgy was convicted of two indecent acts. on a woman who worked with him in 2012. Moshe Ivgy (credit: GADI DAGON / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) He was sentenced a year ago to just six months of community service, six months of probation and compensation for a woman in the amount of NIS 10,000. Many critics went on to protest the lax condemnation, including women injured by the actor, women’s rights organizations and other members of the general public. Born in Casablanca, Morocco, Ivgy is recognized as one of Israel’s most famous and acclaimed actors and has appeared in a number of prominent films and TV series. Her daughter, Dana Ivgy, has also had a successful acting career. Tamar Beeri and Matan Vasserman / Maariv contributed to this report.

