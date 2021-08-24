Bride says I’m “crazy” because of my objection

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is getting married. Her father and I never married, but legally he is listed as her father. For the past 40 years she has used my last name.

Well, her wedding invitation came in today and her dad’s name is on it. Mine is not even mentioned!

My parents and I raised her. His father was there, but never an active father. I raised her, but does he have the glory and privilege to walk her down the aisle?

She says I am “a fool”. Should I accept this and let it go? I feel so hurt that I really don’t want to go to the wedding.

LOVING AND LEAVE MOM

Please understand that if you refuse to attend her wedding, it could create a permanent breakup. There may be grandchildren and milestones that you might miss as well. Of course, the decision is yours, but since you asked me to weigh you, I suggest you take the high road, assist and support your daughter on “her” day.

DEAR ABBY: When I was single at 18, I had a child out of wedlock. Unsure if I could support him, I chose to put him up for adoption so that he would have a chance to have a better life.

This year, we connected through DNA. The reunion was great, although I chose to stay away because her mother is still alive.

Would it be appropriate this fall and winter to include him in my holiday festivities as long as it doesn’t interfere with the time he should be spending with his family?

And, after the death of his mother, what role should I play in his life? His father has passed away and he and his foster brother are separated.

ORGANIC MOM IN TEXAS

DEAR ORGANIC MOTHER: Your son should have informed his foster mother about the reunion, regardless of who initiated it. I think it would be better for everyone if it was included. One way to do that would be to thank her for taking such good care of your son and helping him grow into the man he is today.

I don’t think the secret is healthy. If this backfires, there will be deeply hurt feelings because of the subterfuge.

At this point in your son’s life, it is too late for you to be his mom. However, you can be a good friend because his only family is now the woman who loved and raised him.

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been dating a man for almost three years. He is retired ; I’m always working. He refuses to stay with me during the week because I have to go to bed early. I only see him on weekends.

Am I wrong in wanting him to stay with me during the week? I feel like we really don’t have a relationship. My old boyfriends stayed with me every night. Am I doomed with this man? By the way, he’s been married four times.

WANTS MORE IN MICHIGAN

DEAR WANTS MORE: To wake up. The man you’re dating isn’t going to change. He’s married four times and may have “plans” over the course of the week that don’t include staying with a “Sleeping Beauty.”

If you want more company than you get, you’ll have to look for it elsewhere.