There is something fishy about this hideaway in the Colorado deserts





GUIDE

By Peter Heller Peter Hellers’ thrillers unfold like son of a campfire relayed from second or third hand, his drifting tales interspersed with question marks and qualifiers. The result is a kind of serious ah-shucks in a lot of his characters. Jack, the outspoken protagonist of Hellers’ new novel, The Guide, is described as compact, broad-shouldered, tied perhaps with bullet-proof wire; her love interest, Alison, has creases in the corners of her eyes and an air of someone who is used to seeking the truth. This last attribute turns out to be particularly fortuitous given the curious quarrels of the couples at the Colorado fishing station where the book takes place. A sequel to The River (2019), The Guide evokes a near future in which variants of the coronavirus have pushed the leisure class of the Americas westward in search of open spaces and outdoor recreation. Hired as a seasonal river guide at Kingfisher Lodge, Jack leads fly fishing expeditions for affluent clients like Alison, a famous country singer. As Jack and Alisons’ outings become more intimate, they come across more and more evidence, trigger-friendly security guards, AWOL staff members and a sickly young woman fleeing the property in a hospital gown suggesting an operation even more fishy than the abundant brown trout in the complex.

If Heller shares anything with the Stegners and Harufs of the border-lit cannon, it’s the scale of his landscapes. The landscapes follow one another in long panoramic passages, while the human figures are rendered in rapid glances. When Jack catches a trout, he exults with bordering on sexual enthusiasm: he was smooth that brown, all muscular, and the golden lightning as he struck the air was better than any treasure. , my God. He ran and fought the fish. Ten minutes, 20? Who knew? He has lost track of time and of himself. Hellers’ green streak is evident in the way he writes the wicked novels, a gang of vulgar capitalists plundering nature with assault rifles and rigged pickup trucks. In the book’s finale, offenders are faced with an Old Testament wrath, a vengeance fantasy bloody enough to make John Rambo blush.

Flat dialogue and implausible plot elements doom The Guide as a piece of literature, but it’s the perspective that degrades it as a thriller. The pseudo-omniscient narrator is told of the secrets of the lodges long before Jack and Alison, leaving the couple to stumble upon obvious twists and climaxes telegraphic revelations. For such a placid thriller, The Guide lacks the inner monologue that a more limited perspective would give. Jack is by turns a golden boy of the Ivy League, a simple blue collar, a shocked survivor and a bloodthirsty vigilante, inviolable except for his inexplicable mood swings; without a glimpse of his doubts and fears, there is never any reason to believe that he habit save the day. Where Jack is a number, the vantage point elevates Alison to a virtual holiness, identifiable only by her generosity and impeccable morality. If this makes The Guide look like a silly summer blockbuster, maybe that’s by design. In its current varied model, the vacation thriller is more user-friendly than immersive, an embellishment for weekend getaways rather than a stand-alone exercise. To that end, Hellers’ unorthodox pace seems deliberate: you can open The Guide at cocktail hour, read a few pages of its flowery topographical representations, and forget about all the hostage plot deep in the books. Still, there is a feeling that he is looking for something heavier. The real villains of Hellers’ fiction aren’t the double agents and armed mercenaries, it’s the extractive industries and insatiable culture that jeopardize his beloved Western views. It would be wise to try a format that is less impervious to its own argument.

