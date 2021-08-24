Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer: Is Doctor Strange A Variant Of VAT?

Marvel Studios and Sony decided to shake their heads on Monday night, releasing the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming Marvel movie, on the friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

A view of the trailer suggests a fun movie. A second viewing suggests a crazy and breathtaking adventure. But when you get to the third and fourth watches, you start to wonder what’s really going on here and what that might tell us about the characters there.

Specifically, a Doctor Strange cameo in the trailer could be the key to understanding the whole movie.

But don’t get me wrong, there is something wrong with Doctor Strange.

What the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer shows us

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer picks up the day after Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is accused of killing Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhall). His identity is then revealed to the public. We see him come under public scrutiny, undue attention from his classmates, and continued media coverage. His family is torn apart. Things don’t look good for Peter.

So, as seen in the trailer, Peter visits Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), asking him to help him rewrite the past so no one knows Spider-Man and Peter Parker are the same person. . Although Wong (Benedict Wong) warns Doctor Strange not to cast a spell to change the course of history, Doctor Strange ends up following. The problem, however, arises when Peter talks to Doctor Strange during the casting of the spell. Suddenly the whole world is turned upside down. We see vivid colors and weird mystical effects, all of which are reminiscent of the multiverse and some of Marvel’s more space-centric adventures.

From there, we see parts of the Marvel multiverse creeping into the story. Trains are not working properly. A green goblin bomb rolls down the street. Electric lightning. And then we see Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina. Molina’s version of Doctor Octopus is from the Spider-Man 2 movie starring Tobey Maguire.

So here is. Things are going haywire.

Why Doctor Strange is extinct

There’s no question that Doctor Strange looks right… in this trailer. On the one hand, Doctor Strange has been strict on the rules of time and the mystical arts. Although he started off recklessly, part of his character development has become more strict when it comes to rules and adherence to time and space guidelines. He does not deviate from these rules. In fact, he was so strict about them that he never revealed what would happen in the battle against Thanos lest he ruin the timeline.

So it’s a little strange to me that Doctor Strange is so reckless that he casts a potentially revolutionary spell on a teenager like Peter Parker. This does not correspond to the rigor of these temporal capacities. You would think that with all the madness going on, he should be a little more careful about playing with the deadlines.

The counter-argument to this is that Doctor Strange has always been something of a show-off. When he was a neurosurgeon, known as Dr. Stephen Strange, he often performed surgeries to music and acted arrogantly while he was doing it. He loved attention and loved to be the best. So there’s a chance that Wongs’ dismissal from the caster would be enough to encourage Doctor Strange to act recklessly. And with serious dangers like Thanos out of the way, maybe Doctor Strange feels like he’s in control.

And then you could argue that Doctor Strange was doing the spell to help the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe group of heroes. Maybe he had a spell in his back pocket to protect their greater identity in order to fend off enemies.

Still, doesn’t that sound a bit too reckless for someone who wouldn’t tell Tony Stark the truth about Thanos stopping in Avengers: Infinity War? It just seems weird.

Is Doctor Strange a variant?

His decision-making aside, check out the appearance of Doctor Stranges in the trailer. His house is covered with snow. At one point, he’s wearing jeans and a hoodie with a huge overcoat. We even see a clip later of him in traditional Doctor Strange costume, the blue costume, and the red cape. And there’s a scene where Doctor Strange and Peter Parker sort of fight on a train that turns and turns in a weird way.

Nothing seems normal about Doctor Strange. Why is there snow in his New York apartment? Where is Wong going? How would he spoil such an important spell?

Well, there is one major reason that could be true it could be a variant.

We taught Loki that there was once a Sacred Timeline for the universe. But sometimes people strayed from their path of sacred timeline, becoming variants. It has happened time and time again. For example, Loki in Loki is a variation of the original Loki we saw die in Avengers: Endgame. He even meets Sylvie, a female variant of Loki. The two end up thwarting the He Who Remains timeline controller and allow the multiverse to spread.

So could this Doctor Strange be a variant? I know that sounds a bit far-fetched. But stranger things have happened in the MCU. With all this talk about multiverses and different timelines, should we rule out the idea that Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home is actually a variation of our traditional Doctor Strange? Isn’t it a little weird that we haven’t yet seen Doctor Strange in the new MCU phase (despite so much hype around him and the multiverse), and his first appearance is in the Spider-Verse trailer? -Man?

A different version of Doctor Strange could manipulate everything, creating a bridge between the original timeline as we know it and another, which would bring in characters like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin in our world.

Why Doctor Strange might be the key

Look, we weren’t going to know everything about Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home until we saw the movie. Marvel movies have a great tendency to show us a bunch of clips mixed up into one trailer that end up making more sense once we see the movie. The clips are rarely told chronologically. The clips often work for the trailer, but are seen in a different order with more context in the movie. Take the recent Shang-Chi trailer for example. The trailer suggests that the film will be a battle between a father and son. But believe me, the film is much more than that. I was surprised at how much new light the trailer took once I saw the movie. But alas, it is true.

So at the moment, we don’t know anything about this Doctor Strange. And we won’t know anything else until we see Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, get all the context we need and develop a full understanding of his character and the circumstances around him.

The good news is, we just have to wait three months.

In the meantime, there would be a next Wonders what if …? episode with Doctor Strange and Spider-Man. Will we learn more details there?