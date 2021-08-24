Disney retaliates against Scarlett Johanssons Black Widow lawsuit

Disney has filed a motion to have Scarlett Johanssons’ lawsuit against the company transferred to private arbitration, the latest in the ongoing saga of its lawsuit against the company for Black Widows streaming version.

Disney lawyers filed the request Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court on the grounds that Periwinkle Entertainment, which negotiated its deal, agreed that any claim related to his role in the Marvel film would be dealt with in confidential arbitration. But the motion also dealt several blows at Johanssons’ complaint that Marvel, coerced by its parent company Disney, violated a deal when Black Widow debuted on Disney Plus via Premier Access the same day it premiered in theaters. Hollywood journalist earlier signaled the motion.

Johanssons’ complaint argued that the hybrid release of the films reduced his potential revenue because a simultaneous streaming release hampered the box office permanence of the films and therefore impacted his bonuses. The question is whether the film should have made its theatrical exclusive debut. But according to Disney’s motion, the Periwinkles contract with Marvel does not mandate theatrical distribution, much less requires such distribution to be exclusive.

In addition, according to the motion, the contract stipulated that any cinematographic obligation would be fulfilled by projections on no less than 1,500 screens. The motion stated that the film had in fact made its debut on more than 9,600 stages in the United States and on more than 30,000 screens worldwide. Additionally, lawyers for Disneys also took issue with Johanssons’ claim that lost revenue was lost under the hybrid version model, although what was specifically promised is still unclear.

Echoing comments made by Disney boss Bob Chapek on the company’s latest earnings conference call, the motion said the hybrid release model was the best thing for Black Widow as well as all those who are attached to it.

Disney also provided updated figures on the performance of Black Windows, showing that it continues to bring in big numbers both at the box office and through early access rentals. Since August 15, Black Widow grossed more than $ 367 million in box office revenue worldwide and over $ 125 million in streaming and download revenue, the motion said, offering rarely shared numbers on the success of a hybrid release in both theaters as well as on a streaming service itself. Counting for the $ 55 million the film grossed on Premier Access and the $ 80 million in domestic box office receipts during its opening weekend, Black WidowThe numbers topped the opening weekend numbers of other Marvel films released before the pandemic, the company argued, including Ant-Man and the Wasp and guardians of the galaxy.

Disney lawyers revealed in the motion that he served Periwinkle with a request for private arbitration on August 10, just over a week after Johanssons’ initial complaint was filed. The motion indicated that Periwinkle had not yet responded. Disney also reiterated its earlier position that the complaint was unfounded.

Johanssons lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment. However, in a statement cited by Hollywood journalist, his attorney John Berlinski said that Disney knew that Marvels was promising to give Black Widow a typical theatrical release like his other films had everything to do with ensuring that Disney would not cannibalize box office revenue in order to increase sales. Disney + subscriptions. Yet that is exactly what happened and we look forward to presenting the overwhelming evidence to prove it.

In response to the initial complaint at the end of July, Disney said that filing had no basis. The company also called the lawsuit particularly sad and agonizing in its complete disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Johansson has earned $ 20 million to date.

A number of entertainment industry organizations, including Women in Film, ReFrame and Times Up, have criticized Disney’s response to the lawsuit, saying the attack on gendered characters has no place in a conflict. commercial and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are seen as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism. Last week, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen also spoke in support of Johansson in an interview with Vanity Show.

I think she’s so tough and literally when I read I was like, good for you Scarlett, Olsen said.