Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones’ Bedrock drummer, dies at 80

Most of them were jazz combos, but he was also invited to join Alexis Korner’s loud rhythm and blues collective, Blues Incorporated. Mr Watts declined the invitation as he was leaving England to work as a graphic designer in Scandinavia, but joined the group upon his return a few months later.

The newly formed Rolling Stones (then called the Rollin Stones) knew they needed a good drummer but couldn’t afford Mr. Watts, who was already making a regular salary from his various gigs. We starved ourselves to pay for it! Mr. Richards wrote. Literally. We shoplifted for Charlie Watts.

In early 1963, when they could finally guarantee five pounds a week, Mr. Watts joined the band, completing the canonical lineup of Mr. Richards, Mr. Jagger, guitarist Brian Jones, bassist Bill Wyman and pianist. Ian Stewart. He moved in with his band mates and immersed himself in Chicago blues records.

In the wake of the Beatles’ success, the Rolling Stones quickly went from being a group specializing in electric blues to one of the greatest groups of the British invasion of the 1960s. While M’s guitar riff Richards defined the group’s most famous single, the 1965 hit (I Cant Get No) Satisfaction, Mr. Watts’ drum motif was just as essential. He was relentless on Paint It, Black (No.1 in 1966), flexible on Ruby Tuesday (No.1 in 1967) and master of the funky cowbell groove on Honky Tonk Women (No.1 in 1969).

Mr. Watts was ambivalent about the fame he gained as a member of the group that has often been called the greatest rock n roll band in the world. As he said in the 2003 book According to the Rolling Stones: I loved playing with Keith and the band I still play, but I wasn’t interested in being a pop idol sitting there with girls. who were screaming. This is not the world where I come from. It’s not who I wanted to be, and I still think it’s silly.

As the Stones progressed over the years, Mr. Watts drew on his graphic arts background to help design the group’s sets, merchandise and album covers. He even contributed a comic book to the back cover of their 1967 album Between the Buttons. . While the Stones cultivated bad boy images and indulged in a collective appetite for debauchery, Mr. Watts primarily avoided sex and drugs. He secretly married Shirley Anne Shepherd, an art student and sculptor, in 1964.