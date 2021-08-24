Entertainment
Second accuser testifies in R. Kelly trial
She had broken one of R. Kellys’ rules and, as punishment, the singer asked her to freshen up in a hotel, put on something skinny and have sex with someone she was. he was calling nephew, the woman told jurors on Tuesday, her second day of testimony at Mr Kellys’ trial.
He wanted me to please Neveu in the same way I would please him, said the woman who testified under a pseudonym about Mr. Kelly on day five of his criminal trial in Brooklyn. He basically told us about every single thing to do.
Mr. Kelly recorded the sex between the two on an iPad and he asked her to have sex with the other person on several other occasions, she said, sometimes with Mr. Kelly naked in the room or joining interactions.
When asked by a prosecutor on Tuesday if she wanted to have sex with the person Mr Kelly called Neveu, the woman replied: Never.
His more than three-hour testimony in Brooklyn Federal District Court this week was only the second time that one of Mr Kelly’s alleged victims has testified in a criminal case in decades of charges against him. Prosecutors introduced the woman, who first met Mr Kelly at 17 and is now 23, by a nickname last week. But she spoke this week under a pseudonym over privacy concerns.
The woman said her interactions with Mr Kelly lasted five years. They continued as her sexual conduct came under renewed scrutiny during the height of the #MeToo movement and a life-long disturbing documentary on the accusations was released.
But on Tuesday, she revealed to jurors that Mr Kelly had asked her and other women and girls who lived with him to immediately switch channels if the documentary aired on television. All of the show’s accusations, she said, Mr. Kelly had warned, were false.
During his time with Mr. Kelly, the woman publicly defended him. She took part in an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King where she supported him after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago.
But, she told jurors this week, the singer often asked her to repeat answers to potential questions from the media or the public, providing her with the appropriate answers even if they were wrong.
During the interview with Ms King, she said, she did not tell the truth. Mr. Kelly also alerted her and others to his presence.
He coughed like he usually does, she said, adding that he was letting us know he was in the room with us.
Less than a year later, in October 2019, the woman said she left the singers’ home.
The general nine-count indictment that charges Mr Kelly with racketeering and instigating women across state lines for the purpose of committing sex crimes centers on his interactions with six accusers, including several who were minors at the time of their meetings with Mr. Kelly.
During the trial which began last week, several accusers are expected to testify firsthand about the sexual, physical and psychological abuse inflicted by Mr. Kelly.
Understanding the R. Kelly trial
What are the fees? Mr Kelly faces one charge of racketeering based on the sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping and forced labor, and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting anyone across borders state for the purpose of prostitution.
A woman, Jerhonda Pace, told jurors last week that she and Mr Kelly started having sex for six months at the age of 16 and testified that he had beaten her, including one times slapping and suffocating her until she passed out, after she broke through her severe restrictions.
R&B star Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001 and briefly married to Mr Kelly at the age of 15, also played a central role in the affair. A witness said last week he bribed a government employee for a bogus permit so that she could get married, after Mr Kelly came to believe she might be pregnant with his child.
The woman who testified for two days this week said she first met Mr Kelly at a music festival when she was a 17-year-old high school student. She told jurors about discordant scenes of torment that she said unfolded during her interactions with him.
She remembers being given instructions to write letters saying she stole expensive jewelry or large sums of money from Mr. Kelly as an insurance policy in case she spoke out. She graphically described a system of physical violence that existed as punishment for breaking the strict rules of singers. One, she said, was a requirement for permission to leave assigned rooms, including to use the bathroom.
For those cases where she was not released on time, Mr. Kellys’ associates bought extra large cups for her to urinate, she recalls.
She kept in touch with several close friends during her time with Mr Kelly against his period and hid the interactions by deleting his texts, she said. She once sent them pictures of herself and the singer.
I just needed someone else to have proof in case something happened, she told jurors.
Emilie Palmer contributed reports.
