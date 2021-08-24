Second accuser testifies in R. Kelly trial

She had broken one of R. Kellys’ rules and, as punishment, the singer asked her to freshen up in a hotel, put on something skinny and have sex with someone she was. he was calling nephew, the woman told jurors on Tuesday, her second day of testimony at Mr Kellys’ trial.

He wanted me to please Neveu in the same way I would please him, said the woman who testified under a pseudonym about Mr. Kelly on day five of his criminal trial in Brooklyn. He basically told us about every single thing to do.

Mr. Kelly recorded the sex between the two on an iPad and he asked her to have sex with the other person on several other occasions, she said, sometimes with Mr. Kelly naked in the room or joining interactions.

When asked by a prosecutor on Tuesday if she wanted to have sex with the person Mr Kelly called Neveu, the woman replied: Never.