We’ve ranked the most irritating characters from Bollywood movies of this decade

Bollywood has given us a lot of memorable characters, but it’s also given us a fair share of characters that are so boring that we wish we could wipe them out of our memories.

So here’s a look at the most boring Bollywood movie characters of the past 10 years, ranked from least to most boring:

1. Rani Kashyap to Haseen Dillruba

Law is never beautiful, regardless of gender. Add in some puzzling plot and insane drama and you’ve got a character like Rani Kashyap whose actions made my face hurt so much it left a bruise on my head!

2. Ayan Sanger in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Yes, it is impossible for Ranbir Kapoor to deliver a poor performance. But apparently, it wasn’t impossible for him to choose a role like Ayan Sanger – a character who redefined how toxic, deaf, and clingy a man-child can be.

3.Preeti Sikka to Kabir Singh

In a movie that lasted almost 3 hours, Preeti Sikka spoke for 3 minutes and made sense for 1 of those 3 minutes. Kabir was an infuriating character. But Preeti just pissed me off how submissive she was – you could replace her with a door, and no one would know the difference!

4.Meenalochni “Meenamma” Azhagusundaram to Chennai Express

While Deepika Padukone has certainly come a long way since Chennai Express, Meenalochni “Meenamma” Azhagusundaram is one of his most boring characters and even his die-hard fans have to agree with me on this one.

5.Sower Conspiracy and Jab Harry met Sow

The film’s lackluster, cliché storyline didn’t do much to hide the non-existent character arc or that horrid accent. To be perfectly honest, that accent alone would have got Sejal Saveri on this list.

6. Aisha Kapoor in Aisha

I even remember Emma annoying me slightly, but it had other redeeming qualities. However, something was certainly lost in the translation. Because even those fabulous dresses couldn’t distract me from the fact that Aisha Kapoor was nothing more than an authoritative, annoying and intrusive kid.

7. Raja and Prem in Judwaa 2

There are characters that we would like to see twins, like Sunny from Dil Dhadakne Do.But Raja and Prem in Judwaa were boring in the original, and even more so in the remake.

8. Shreya Randhawa in Student of the Year 2

In the film, the three protagonists fought for the title of student of the year. But the audience unwittingly judged the most irritating character of the year. And after a lot of “wrestling” the winner was Shreya Randhawa.

9.Sanjana Singh in Race 3

Race 3 was a “gem”. But Sanjana Singh was not. What she does in the movie might have been her business, but it was very tiring to sit still.

10. Firangi Mallah in Thugs of Hindostan

It pained me to add one of Aamir’s characters to the roster, but not as much as it pained me to watch Firangi in Hindustan thugs. Dhokha swabhav hai mera was a warning to the public, but we clearly weren’t listening.

11.Aisha Verma in Ek Villain

If you spend an entire movie screaming ‘Ae Wicked‘and the audience is relieved instead of sad when you’re murdered, then you deserve a spot on the most boring character list. I don’t make the rules.

12. Sonu Sharma in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

I tugged at my falling hair to figure out what exactly Sonu’s problem was with Sweety, but I got no results except one – he was an interfering, insecure, misogynistic and infuriating individual who didn’t deserve. to be nobody’s friend, leave Titu alone.

13.Everyone in a Happy New Year

Every character in this movie pissed me off, and the star actors constantly reminded me of the feeling of hearing nails screeching on a chalkboard. *chills*

14.Zoe Chauhan in love Aaj Kal

Every time Zoe opened her mouth there was a voice in my head leaving, ‘oh no, oh no, oh no no no‘. Or in his own words, woh mujhe tang karne lagi thi.

15. Meenakshi Deshpande in Aiyyaa

The level of theatricality that Rani added to her role as a woman obsessed with the smell of a man made Meenakshi Deshpande look like an animated character. And not the cute type. But the silly, ungrateful kind that kept me rolling my eyes throughout the movie. Seriously, why?

16. Rajkumar Bala Dev Singh / Harry in Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar played characters from two different eras in the film and managed to be equally boring, not to mention extremely problematic, in both avatars.

Is there a character you would add to the roster?