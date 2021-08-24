TV actors who are all set to debut in Bollywood soon





Krystle D’Souza (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP via Getty Images) By: Murtuza Nullwala Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan started their journey with television and then led the Hindi film industry. In recent years, many actors in the TV industry like Ankita Lokhande, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy and others have made their Bollywood debut and have impressed everyone with their performances. Now, soon more players in the TV industry are set to debut in the Hindi film industry. So let’s see who these actors are Krystle DSouza (Chehre) Krystle DSouza, who has appeared on hit shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas, ​​Belan Wali Bahu, and others, is now set to make her big screen debut with Chehre. This is surely a big start to Bollywood for the actress as she has the opportunity to share the screen space with the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan, in it. Surbhi Jyoti (Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?) Sonam ki life me sirf Cash se hi Aish hai! Find out if she really is a #BewafaOrNot soon on # Wed5 #KyaMeriSonamGuptaBewafaHai@jassiegill @surbhijtweets @ ZEE5India @ zee5global @penfilms @jayantilalgada @ActorVijayRaaz @saregamaglobal pic.twitter.com/PTqo8UioDZ – Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) August 24, 2021 With an amazing performance in the TV show Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti has captured everyone’s hearts. Now she is ready to make her Hindi cinema debut with the film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?. The first poster of the film came out a few days ago and it surely caught everyone’s attention. The film will be presented in preview on Zee5. Lakshya (Dostana 2) Both happy and excited to present the new kid on Dharma Block! LAKSHYA will debut with us in # DOSTANA2 and from there we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and fill it with all your love and blessings … pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019 Getting into a Bollywood launch through a Dharma Productions film is surely a big deal. Karan Johars’ production company Dostana 2 will mark the Bollywood debut of TV actor Lakshya who had been part of shows like Adhuri Kahani Humari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Porus. Rubina Dilaik (Ardh) Everything is ready to tell a story never told before! #ardh @rajpalofficial @RubiDilaik @tentej pic.twitter.com/AFbPTTPJWC – Palash Muchhal (alaPalash_Muchhal) August 9, 2021 After leading the television industry for over a decade, Rubina Dilaik is set to make her Bollywood debut with a film titled Ardh. The film will be directed by Palaash Muchhal, and it also stars Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. Mahima Makwana (Antim) pic.twitter.com/PUYZJlTK54 – Mahima Makwana (@MahimaMakwana_) July 24, 2021 While the creators of Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan Antim have yet to officially announce anything about the female lead roles in the film, it has been reported that Mahima Makwana will be making her Bollywood debut with the film. Well, it will surely be interesting to watch the Shubharambh actress in a Salman Khan film.

