Bollywood Roundup: Priyaank Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kunal Karan Kapoor, and more …

Priyaank Sharma: Family History Doesn’t Help You Succeed In The Movies
Bombay– Actor Priyaank Sharma, who is the son of the actress of yesteryear Padmini Kolhapure and cousin of the Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, argues that a family background does not help any creative individual to be successful.
Recently Priyaank launched his music label Dhamaka Records. He also made his Bollywood debut with the movie “Sab Kushal Mangal” which also starred Akshaye Khanna in 2020.
Asked about coming from a family of actors and filmmakers, if it helped him find his place in Bollywood anyway, Priyaank told IANS: “I think growing up in a family where everyone world is part of the creative profession, whether it is music, cinema, film production, I have seen how risky it is.
“I saw how life changes between Friday and Friday. So from the start I knew my family background wouldn’t help me get my breakthrough moment and if I want to be an actor in a professional way, a sense of uncertainty will be there. So when people talk about nepotism, I wonder if they understand that the creative growth of an artist has nothing to do with family background. Rather, we have a different pressure.
Priyaank said that although he is currently working on a project, he is awaiting the official announcement and until then everything is a secret.
Akshay calls SRK to grant fan’s wish on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’
Bombay– Bollywood star Akshay Kumar brought a big smile to a fan’s face while promoting their latest ‘Bell Bottom’ outing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
In one segment, when Kapil asked audience members who they would like to be turned away from, a fan quickly responded, “Chahrukh Khan“.
The fan even said she wanted to marry someone like Shah Rukh.
In order to fulfill his wish to speak to Shah Rukh, Akshay dialed Shah Rukh’s number only to find that his number was off.
The fan hilariously asks Akshay to dial Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan, which leaves everyone, including the ‘Bell Bottom’ cast, in a split.
Along with Akshay, actors Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani were on the show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma.
Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda among many others are making a comeback in the series.
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
Kunal Karan Kapoor: “Ziddi Dil-Maane Na” on the aspirations of young people
Bombay– Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor, who plays a starring role in the upcoming show “Ziddi Dil-Maane Na”, finds it youth-centric and different from other daily soap operas.
Speaking about what sets ‘Ziddi Dil-Maane Na’ apart from all the other GEC shows on TV, Kunal shares, “This show is like a breath of fresh air, and I think there are very few shows on television right now that are producing aspirations of today’s youth and having romantic relationships.
‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’ Actor Adds More About His On-Screen Character, Says: “I’ve tried a little bit intense characters in the past and always wanted to do a show for young people. and it was a perfect opportunity.This show is about six different people with different personalities and I’m sure their journey will strike a chord with the young people of our country and allow them to have an individual connection with the characters.
“Ziddi Dil-Maane Na” will revolve around a group of trained civilian cadets who will meet at the Parakram SAF (Special Action Force) base camp. The show features Shaalien Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh and Simple Kaul in the lead roles.
Arjun Kapoor: I was not a high-energy beginner, ‘Ishaqzaade’ changed my life
New Delhi- Actor Arjun Kapoor has been in the Hindi film industry for nine years. He debuted in 2012 with “Ishaqzaade,” which he calls a “game changer” because he says he was not spoken for two to three years before his first film was released.
Since his debut in 2012. Arjun has featured in many films such as ‘2 States’, ‘Ki & Ka’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Panipat’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, among many others.
However, ‘Ishaqzaade’ remains close to his heart.
“The game-changer movie was ‘Ishaqzaade’ otherwise I wouldn’t have been in this game. My first game-changer because no one gave me a shot in hell before I started. Said Arjun, while speaking to IANS.
The 36-year-old added: “No one knew me. I was not a high-energy beginner. No one talked about me for 2-3 years before my film came out. I was irrelevant and no one knew me and it changed my life forever.
To date, the actor has a lineup of films in his kitten such as “Bhoot Police,” “Ek Villain Returns” and the recently announced “Kuttey”.
