Discover the most famous dialogues of Bollywood films

Bollywood is full of larger-than-life movies. This is the place to be if you want to watch shamelessly colorful and awe-inspiring movies! The world of Bollywood includes people who suddenly engage in a dance streak and constant background music! The people are dressed in the best clothes and live in the prettiest of houses.

From the characters and plot to the music and dialogue, everything in Bollywood is unapologetic drama! So we have for you a list of some of the most iconic dialogue from Bollywood movies that have managed to make an impression on our minds!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Bade bade shehron mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehte hain, Senorita.

Deewar

Aaj simple paas bangla hai, gadi hai, bank balance hai tumhare paas kya hai? Simple paas maa hai.

Anand

Babu Moshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Hmm ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek hi baar hoti hai … aur pyar bhi ek hi baar hota hai.

Rowdy rathore

Principal jo bolta hoon woh principal karta hoon … principal jo nahi bolta woh principal definitely karta hoon.

Jab we met

Main apni favorite hoon.

Chak from India!

Har team main bas ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur iss team ka gunda main hoon!

Mohabbatéine

Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan. Yeh is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. “

Read also:Titanic: discover the main characters of this film as signs of the zodiac