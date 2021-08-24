Mahesh Manjrekar “on the road to recovery” after bladder cancer surgery | Bollywood





Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. The 63-year-old actor is back home after the medical intervention at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last week. It was reported that the actor was released after the surgery. “Yes, I have had the operation and I am on the road to recovery,” Manjrekar confirmed to PTI. Speaking to a major daily, his brother Sudesh Manjrekar said: “Yes, he had surgery for bladder cancer three months ago. I know nobody knew about it. Now Mahesh is going. well, he’s in good shape and doing well. “ Her daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, also told Hindustan Times about her father. “He’s okay now. He’s a lot better. Plus, the point is, I can’t say anything right now. I don’t think dad is very comfortable with anything coming out now. So j “Just wait for him to give me his experience, and what he gets out of it. To keep the answer short, he’s been very strong and I’m very proud of him,” she said. Saiee made her acting debut with Salman Khan’s Dabbang 3. Mahesh was also part of the film. At the time, Saiee told HT in another interview, “My dad told me that cinema and acting have no language, as long as you can show your character well. Honestly, j got a few offers in hindi and south at the same time. ” Speaking of his recent project, Saiee added: “Major is bilingual Hindi-Telugu. pages in the evening and rest in the morning, I ended up finishing it at 4am, and I was like I was going to do this. Read also : Saiee M Manjrekar on Father Mahesh’s Surgery for Bladder Cancer: He Was Really Strong Through It Mahesh recently got into legal trouble after a police complaint was filed against him for allegedly slapping and mistreating someone after his car hit Manjrekar’s vehicle here in Maharashtra. The award-winning national filmmaker has made critically acclaimed Hindi films such as Vaastav and Astitva, as well as a number of films in Marathi. He is now working on Antim with Salman. The film also stars Salman’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

