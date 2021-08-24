Preity Zinta grateful as she turns 23 in Bollywood





Bollywood actress in NEW DELHIPreity Zintaspent 23 years in Indian cinema. Zinta, who made her acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnams Dil Se .. (1998), took to Instagram on August 21, 2021 andwrote a heartfelt note; admitting to having been upset thinking of all the people who contributed to her trip. 23 years of films. If you are used to chasing rainbows, be prepared to soak in the rain because a life without rain is like the sun without shade (sic). Today, I celebrate my 23 years in the cinema and I must admit that I am a little overwhelmed thinking of all these people who have contributed to my journey (sic), she wrote. She thanked all of her colleagues, fans and critics for their support. I am humbled and grateful to everyone for supporting me, challenging me and pushing me to be a better version of myself. A big and sincere thank you to all of my colleagues, fans and critics for pulling me up when I was down and pulling me down when my feet left the ground, she said. Along with the note, she posted a video clip from one of the awards ceremonies, where Zinta won the award for best first woman for her performance in Soldier, who co-starredBobby Deol. In the video, Zinta is seen wearing a black dress as she gives her acceptance speech. She also spoke about her first film, Dil Se .. This video brings me back to the first prize that I won in the first year of my film career. I was so shocked that I won. It was like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic and Dil Keeping you all entertained, once again (sic). Fans flooded Zintas’ post with loving comments. Happy 23 years old. The world is so lucky to have you, one fan wrote. I loved your style in this movie! I still love to see the Soldier song. Can’t get enough (sic), another social media user commented. DesignateManish malhotraalso dropped heart and applause emoticons on the post. Zinta has appeared in several films during her acting career. She starred in Sangharsh, Kya Kehna, Mission Kashmir, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and others. She is also the recipient of numerous awards such as International Indian Film Academy (Best Actress Kal Ho Naa Ho); Chicago International Film Festival (Best Actress Heaven on Earth); Filmfare Awards (Best Actress Kal Ho Naa Ho) (Best First Actress Dil Se .. and Soldier); Stardust Awards (Veer Zara and Kal Ho Naa Ho Star of the Year); and Zee Awards (Best First Soldier Actress) (Female Superstar of the Year). (With entries from ANI) Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil

