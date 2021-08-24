5 Bollywood Actors Who Face Casting Couch | Beat Campus

Some argue that sexual favors are the brutal reality of entertainment, while others argue that such claims have hidden intentions and that one can just “walk away”. So what is really the truth?

Due to the uneven power structure and dynamics of our society, cases of sexual harassment are common and often go unnoticed. Such crimes are motivated by the accused’s sense of authority due to his influence over his victim. Similar situations exist in the Bollywood industry, when new performers looking for roles are harassed by couch castings asking for sexual favors.

Despite the fact that its existence has been repeatedly denied, a growing awareness and movements such as #metoo create a sense of support, many Bollywood actors have recently acknowledged and discussed their casting experiences.

What is a couch casting and how does it work?

When we talk about casting, we are referring to a common practice in Bollywood and Hollywood, in which an aspiring actor is asked to perform sexual favors in exchange for a position in a movie. It’s a way for the casting director to abuse his position of authority.

One of the most difficult realities in show business is the casting. Its existence in Bollywood has been recognized by a number of Bollywood personalities. While many have claimed to be aware of horrific casting stories, some have admitted to experiencing them firsthand.

5 actors who have just revealed their castings

When it comes to exploitation, Bollywood is no exception, and one of those forms of exploitation is casting canapes. The following is a list of actors who recently spoke about their experiences on the casting couch.

Prachi Desai

The acclaimed Daily Series Kasam Seh actor recently described the cast she faced when she first stepped onto the pitch. She revealed in a recent interview that she was asked for sexual favors in order to be chosen and that it was a “huge movie”, which she politely declined. Despite her refusing the offer, the manager contacted her again, but she maintained her position.

Ankita Lokhande

Another well-known TV personality Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame for her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta and made her Bollywood debut in the movie Manikarnika, also faced the cast. She reported that the first incident happened when she was a child. She was asked to compromise when she auditioned for a South Indian film, but was adamant about making it to the final cut. She was explicitly invited to “sleep with the producer,” to which she replied, “I think your producer wants a girl to sleep with, not a really talented girl to work with.” The producer later apologized, but she made it clear that she was not interested in the offer.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin, who is best known for her quirky roles in films such as Shaitaan, Margarita with a Straw and That Girl in Yellow Boots, revealed the casting couches in her interviews. She said that while auditioning for films a producer asked her on a date, which she declined and said she was seeing someone at the time; after that, she did not hear from the production house about the position in the film.

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra, well known for her role in the film Taare Zameen Par, has also starred in several short films available on YouTube and OTT platforms. Chopra recently detailed her experience with Bollywood’s iconic “couch casting” in an interview with Kommune India. Tisca, like any other new actor in Bollywood, suffered a lot in his early days. After the release and subsequent failure of her first film, Chopra recalled how she received an unexpected call from a well-known producer-director.

Aayushman Khurana

In Bollywood, not only women but also men are victims of sexual harassment, as Andhadhundh star Ayushmaan Khurana recently revealed. He is well known for his films which address social stigmas and taboos such as homosexuality, baldness and gender norms. He told a story about meeting on the casting couch from his early days in the company. The actor politely declined the invitation.

It is not surprising that there is a casting in the Hollywood industry; what prevails is the abuse of power, whatever the organization. Several Hollywood actors have also spoken out against the casting, confirming its existence in the business.