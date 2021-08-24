5 Bollywood movies where we never spotted the real villain

It would be safe to say that in Bollywood almost every other movie is made with a plot that twists at least once. And if you’re lucky, then maybe a few times, until you forget who’s who.

That’s why, there are times when, as a viewer, you can get confused in judging who was really good and who wasn’t.

As in some of the popular Bollywood Movies that we grew up looking at where we spent most of our lives believing we knew who the bad guy was, only to later realize that the real asshole was someone else. Someone we could never have suspected.

Here is a list of 5 Bollywood movies where the real villain hid in plain sight and went right under our noses:

1. Thakur in ‘Sholay’



From toddler to our grandparents, everyone knows the iconic Gabbar character, who is often used as part of Bollywood folklore to put naughty babies to sleep.

And although he is one of the most feared villains in the history of the Hindi film industry, when you think about it, the real villain in the film was not him but the unsuspecting Thakur.

The guy didn’t just fail as a cop by not catching Gabbar the first time around, but also roped up two innocent guys and put several others in the village in danger due to his ongoing ego conflict with the dacoit.

Not to mention that the guy also helped (pun intended) to sabotage the potential romance between Jai and Radha.

2. Anjali in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’



And by that we mean Rahuls’ onscreen daughter Anjali, not Kajol, who was just collateral damage throughout the movie.

The little rascal to whom her father gave way too much freedom and privilege was the mastermind behind it all, as she planted the seed of love in the adult mind of Anjalis and also in her fathers, who were very coping. well one without the other. .

The price of which was to be paid by poor Aman, who had no good in being kind to her.

3. Sonia in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’



The woman who was supposed to be the female protagonist in the film single-handedly had Rohit killed by her father’s henchmen and when that wasn’t enough, found her doppelganger, lured him to the country and even risked her. life, all because she got drunk and jealous one night on a boat and ran away in a lifeboat.

Without this spontaneous escapade to the sea, perhaps her father would not have lost his calm and would not have spared the lives of the poor.

But no, Sonia was too busy recreating an episode of Lost.

4. Scientist Sanjay Mehra in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’



Played by Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan who played scientist Sanjay Mehra lasted just a few minutes in the 3 hour movie, but did enough damage that everything fell apart in Kasauli town .

Too busy chasing aliens, he crashes his car into a tree, making his pregnant wife a widow and his son disabled. All because he couldn’t look straight ahead and drive.

In addition, his device ends up calling aliens to our planet, and absolutely nothing good comes out of it. Poor Jaadu is left behind, gets shot and has to spend his days in a dirty sack!

5. Jazz in ‘Namastey London’



You could conveniently point fingers and blame Charlie Brown for being the ultimate jerk in the movie, but if you think long enough you’ll realize that the one to blame in the movie was Jasmeet aka Katrina Kaif.

Her spoiled rich and spoiled demeanor led her to ruin two lives – Arjun (Akshay Kumar) and Charlies because she suddenly fell in love with one only to fall in love with the other.

Don’t forget that too only after finding out that Arjun could speak English as well. Very elitist?