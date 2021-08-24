Entertainment
5 Bollywood movies where we never spotted the real villain
It would be safe to say that in Bollywood almost every other movie is made with a plot that twists at least once. And if you’re lucky, then maybe a few times, until you forget who’s who.
That’s why, there are times when, as a viewer, you can get confused in judging who was really good and who wasn’t.
As in some of the popular Bollywood Movies that we grew up looking at where we spent most of our lives believing we knew who the bad guy was, only to later realize that the real asshole was someone else. Someone we could never have suspected.
Here is a list of 5 Bollywood movies where the real villain hid in plain sight and went right under our noses:
1. Thakur in ‘Sholay’
From toddler to our grandparents, everyone knows the iconic Gabbar character, who is often used as part of Bollywood folklore to put naughty babies to sleep.
And although he is one of the most feared villains in the history of the Hindi film industry, when you think about it, the real villain in the film was not him but the unsuspecting Thakur.
The guy didn’t just fail as a cop by not catching Gabbar the first time around, but also roped up two innocent guys and put several others in the village in danger due to his ongoing ego conflict with the dacoit.
Not to mention that the guy also helped (pun intended) to sabotage the potential romance between Jai and Radha.
2. Anjali in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’
And by that we mean Rahuls’ onscreen daughter Anjali, not Kajol, who was just collateral damage throughout the movie.
The little rascal to whom her father gave way too much freedom and privilege was the mastermind behind it all, as she planted the seed of love in the adult mind of Anjalis and also in her fathers, who were very coping. well one without the other. .
The price of which was to be paid by poor Aman, who had no good in being kind to her.
3. Sonia in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’
The woman who was supposed to be the female protagonist in the film single-handedly had Rohit killed by her father’s henchmen and when that wasn’t enough, found her doppelganger, lured him to the country and even risked her. life, all because she got drunk and jealous one night on a boat and ran away in a lifeboat.
Without this spontaneous escapade to the sea, perhaps her father would not have lost his calm and would not have spared the lives of the poor.
But no, Sonia was too busy recreating an episode of Lost.
4. Scientist Sanjay Mehra in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’
Played by Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan who played scientist Sanjay Mehra lasted just a few minutes in the 3 hour movie, but did enough damage that everything fell apart in Kasauli town .
Too busy chasing aliens, he crashes his car into a tree, making his pregnant wife a widow and his son disabled. All because he couldn’t look straight ahead and drive.
In addition, his device ends up calling aliens to our planet, and absolutely nothing good comes out of it. Poor Jaadu is left behind, gets shot and has to spend his days in a dirty sack!
5. Jazz in ‘Namastey London’
You could conveniently point fingers and blame Charlie Brown for being the ultimate jerk in the movie, but if you think long enough you’ll realize that the one to blame in the movie was Jasmeet aka Katrina Kaif.
Her spoiled rich and spoiled demeanor led her to ruin two lives – Arjun (Akshay Kumar) and Charlies because she suddenly fell in love with one only to fall in love with the other.
Don’t forget that too only after finding out that Arjun could speak English as well. Very elitist?
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/92499-bollywood-movies-where-the-real-villain-was-someone-else.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]