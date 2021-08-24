“Clickbait” Review: Internet Death in Netflix Drama, Which Tells a Winding Mystery That May Not Be Worth a Click

The premise features an Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”) used sparingly as Nick Brewer, a family man who is kidnapped, with an invisible kidnapper having him wield cards claiming he is abusing women. When the video receives 5 million views, the kidnapper warns, Nick will be executed.

The inexplicable ultimatum triggers a series of reactions, the most urgent from Nick’s sister Pia (Zoe Kazan), who is absolutely convinced that Nick could not be guilty of the alleged actions that could lead to his death. Nick’s wife, Sophie (“Get Out’s” Betty Gabriel), seems more difficult to read, perhaps because she holds her own secrets, like pretty much everyone who has passed through the orbit of the series, including stories slowly unravel in a nested way.

The police, meanwhile, seem skeptical at first. Pia continues to put pressure on the cop (Phoenix Raei) who initially caught the case, whose interest in her – and potentially her – sparks the internal politics of the department, none of which seem particularly helpful to the cause of the location and rescue of his brother.

Created by Tony Ayres (who imagined the Australian drama “The Slap”, which also told a story from multiple angles), it is certainly an ambitious concept, with a “Rashomon” like quality in that everyone has a perspective. different. Gradually, each of the eight hours broadcasts new snippets of information, thus approaching the discovery of the truth.