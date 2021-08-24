Woman testifies that she forced sex with another man

NEW YORK A witness who accusedR. Kellyfor sexually assaulting her in 2015 when she was an aspiring young singer, returned to the stand on Tuesday on the fifth day of the R&B star’s sex trafficking trial, telling the jury that Kelly had forced her to have sex with another man and had trained her to defend him in public, even when his defense “was not always truthful”.

The witness, the second accuser to testify at Kelly’s trial in federal court in Brooklyn, just as “Jane” testified. From court documents and prosecutors’ opening statement, she appears to be Jane Doe # 5, one of six prosecution witnesses against Kelly.

The witness identified as one of two women living with Kelly in her Trump Tower Chicago condo until the end of 2019. She said she made her first public appearance regarding Kelly when she was in an interview, CBS presenter. Gayle King directed with Kelly. King also interviewed two women identified as Kelly’s girlfriends.

King’s on-camera encounter with Kelly proved to be heartbreaking for him when he became enraged and dissolved into a nervous breakdown, screaming and crying as he was questioned by King about the abuse allegations sexual assault brought against him in the “Surviving R. Kelly” television docuseries.

The witness said on Tuesday that Kelly forced her friends to practice answering questions about him in an effort to better defend him. The prosecutor asked her if she was sincere when questioned by King.