ESPN Stephen A. Smith was welcoming Jimmy Kimmel Live !, but Snoop Dogg shone

During his stay as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Monday, Stephen A. Smith had a warning for Ryan Seacrest: I’m coming for you!
Like Seacrest, there’s barely an hour of the day when Smith doesn’t end up in front of a camera. In addition to First take, he started to host Stephen as world on ESPN + in January, continues to make regular appearances in long-running soap opera General hospital, fills during the NBA season as a Sports center host, and recently wrapped up filming an appearance in the ABC comedy Blackish.
The ESPN host and former Philadelphia Inquirer reporter-turned-columnist felt at home on the late-night stage, where he didn’t have to engage in artificial sporting arguments for two hours. Smith delivered a solid monologue that featured jokes about COVID-19, surviving the new host of Danger!, and something called the Milk Crate Challenge, where people try and fail to scale a less than sturdy pyramid of milk crates.
We were all so worried about COVID, little TikTok is what’s going to kill us, Smith joked.
The most successful part of the evening was a pre-filmed segment where the bombastic host toned down his demonstrative side to become a yoga instructor leading a meditation workshop.
It was also ironic that Smiths’ first guest was Snoop Dogg, as host ESPN became known to many for his insistence that NBA players stay away from the grass. The ever-entertaining rapper pushed the NFL and NBA to remove restrictions on marijuana use and defended the Smiths take, stressing that musicians and performers did not have to undergo drug tests.
When Stephen A. speaks, he talks to athletes to let them know that you can hang out with rappers, but you can’t do what rappers do because rappers don’t have ramifications for what they do. font, said Snoop Dogg. So he’s basically trying to protect your money and give you knowledge so don’t take it the wrong way.
It was just a one-time accommodation gig for Smith, who was filling in for Kimmel on vacation. Singer Niall Horan will replace as guest host the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, while pickup icon RuPaul takes the reins Wednesday and Thursday. The show has yet to announce who will replace Friday.
While most of the attention was on Smiths’ sport-to-entertainment transition, don’t sleep on the potential of Snoop Dogg calling sporting events from the booth.
When appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Smith asked Snoop to play a TikTok clip, featuring an unhappy soul trying and failing the Milk Crate Challenge. Snoop excelled, pointing out everything from the man’s cap (it weighs him down) to the cigarette in his right hand.
His new name is Chester because his chest will hurt him tomorrow, said Snoop Dogg.
This isn’t the first time Snoop Dogg has done a bit of play-by-play. In 2019, the rapper found himself at the FOX Sports West (before it was renamed Bally Sports West) booth calling out part of a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche.
In the span of five minutes, Snoop Dogg has dropped a number of notable lines including the slide where you ride and perform the three man weaving!