Bialik will be the “Jeopardy! As search resumes for Trebek replacementExBulletin





Mayim Bialik replaces Host of the Week after Mike Richards stepped down last week as Alex Trebek’s successor. She was chosen to host Danger! prime time series and spin-offs.





(EXTRACT FROM THE THEME “JEOPARDY!”) LEILA FADEL, ANIMATOR: There is a new “Jeopardy!” host, at least temporarily. (EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “JEOPARDY!”) JOHNNY GILBERT: This is the guest host of “Jeopardy!” – Mayim Bialik. FADEL: Sony Pictures Television announced yesterday that Mayim Bialik will take on the quiz master role this week as the show is once again looking for a new full-time host. STEVE INSKEEP, HTE: The actress was named host of “Jeopardy!” Prime-time specials earlier this month. The weekday host goes to Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer. But Richards abruptly resigned last Friday amid scrutiny of some past offensive remarks on his podcast, “The Randumb Show,” which ran from 2013 to 2014. FADEL: Bialek is now set to record at least three weeks of episodes as the beloved game show tries to regain a foothold. (EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE BIG BANG THEORY”) MAYIM BIALIK: (Like Amy Farrah Fowler) Excuse me? I am Amy Farrah Fowler. You are Sheldon Cooper. JIM PARSONS: (as Sheldon Cooper) Hello, Amy Farrah Fowler. FADEL: The actress is best known for her portrayal of Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”. INSKEEP: Bialik was also one of the many guest hosts after Alex Trebek passed away in the last season. (EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “JEOPARDY!”) ALEX TREBEK: Dhruv, you’re smiling. I like this. Let’s take a look at your answer. Have you found the right one? No? What is it, we love you, Alex? It is very nice. Thank you. INSKEEP: Trebek hosted the show for 37 seasons before dying in November at the age of 80 from cancer. FADEL: In addition to the “Jeopardy!” Bialik’s host, the actress is currently the main character of “Call Me Kat” on Fox. She also hosts a weekly mental health podcast called “The Mayim Bialik Breakdown”. (EXCERPT FROM PODCAST, “THE FAILURE OF MAYIM BIALIK”) BIALIK: This podcast allows me to shatter myths and misconceptions surrounding mental health and emotional well-being. INSKEEP: On top of everything else, Bialik has a doctorate. in neuroscience, therefore, candidates may be lucky that she moderates play rather than play. (EXTRACT FROM THE “THEME FROM JEOPARDY” OF THE GAMERS) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

