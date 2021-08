Stars react to Charlie Watts’ death

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts sparked a quick reaction, especially from rock n roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word big was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones. Here are the responses to Watts’ death, 80, on Tuesday in London: “He was a lovely guy. … Condolences to the Stones. A blow to them because Charlie was a rock. A fantastic drummer, stable as a rock. I love you, Charlie, I will always love you. Handsome man, and deep condolences and sympathy to his family Paul McCartney, in a video on Twitter. A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The smartest of men, and such a brilliant company. Elton John on Instagram. “Not just one of the greatest drummers of one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentlemanly gentleman. On his own, he brought real class to the rock world. Rock and roll will be deeply missed. We are much less without. Little Steven Van Zandt on Twitter. Charlie Watts was rock and roll’s most elegant and dignified drummer. He played exactly what was needed no more and no less. It is one of a kind. Joan Jett on Twitter. The rhythm of the Stones. There are no words, each groove has spoken for itself. Lenny Kravitz on Twitter. “The drummers are the most trapped individuals. Although they are the loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities about everyone turning their backs on them. This is where the secret of the tape lies; there is no greatness without a great drummer. Perry Farrell on Twitter. The heart of Rock & Roll. The great Charlie Watts. with all due respect. Questlove on Instagram. I feel bad for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the music of the Stones, they made great records. Love & Mercy. Brian Wilson on Twitter. A monumental sad day to learn that my personal hero Charlie Watts has passed away. I am devastated and my soul aches for Shirley, Serafina, the extended Watts family and of course her band mates. Max Weinberg on Twitter. ” Previous The Doobie Brothers are trying to keep a long bandwagon going, 50 years later This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

